AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s Forbidden Door go-home show 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments were taped for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

-Hiromu Takahashi, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin vs. Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero in an eight-man tag

-A match involving wrestlers from Sky Flight and the Callis Family

-Max Caster holds an open challenge

Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro. The show will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.