What's happening...

ROH re-signs Bandido

January 11, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Saturday that Bandido has re-signed with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: ROH outbid other companies when they initially signed Bandido to a contract in 2018. He’s a talented wrestler and this is a good signing for ROH.


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.