ROH re-signs Bandido

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Saturday that Bandido has re-signed with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: ROH outbid other companies when they initially signed Bandido to a contract in 2018. He’s a talented wrestler and this is a good signing for ROH.

Wrestling Superstar @bandidowrestler Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH! Ring Of Honor Wrestling Takes Great Pride In Signing And Developing Top Wrestling Stars

From Around The World And We Are Very Proud To Have Bandido On Our Roster! #ROH 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QugXUtzPvn — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 11, 2020



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

