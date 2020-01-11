1/11 ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage results: PCO vs. Rush for the ROH Championship, Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett for the ROH TV Title

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Saturday Night at Center Stage”

Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

Streamed live on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary…

1. Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett for the ROH TV Title. Everett has switched to wearing a singlet since his Impact run. Lee hit Everett with a running knee to the head and pinned him to win the match…

Dragon Lee defeated Andrew Everett to retain the ROH TV Title.

Powell’s POV: Lee going over strong is logical given that he just won the title at Final Battle and is part of the new La Faccion Ingobernable faction. In the interest of full disclosure, I am skimming through the show rather than watching it from start to finish, which is why I didn’t go with live coverage of this event.

Bully Ray came out and tormented Caprice Coleman at the broadcast perch. Bully challenged Coleman to wrestle. “You suck,” Bully said. Coleman responded by saying, “You swallow.” Bully said Coleman is a waste of a paycheck. Bully entered the ring and called for a mic, then mocked ring announcer Bobby Cruise by asking if that was so hard. Bully kicked Cruise and knocked him down.

Bully taunted the crowd by asking if they have a problem with him. He invited anyone who had a problem with him to enter the ring and do something about it. Bully spotted two male fans and said he’d take on “both of you drunken rednecks.” Bully said they are from the South, he’s from the North, and “we won the war.” He said they couldn’t even hit him with streamers let alone a punch.

Bully said he heard all week that Maria Manic was going to show up and call him out. He said that’s not how it works. “You don’t call me out, I call you out, toots,” he said. Bully begged her to come out. Manic made her entrance through the crowd. Manic stood on the apron. Bully dared her to enter the ring. Manic entered the ring. “You people are so stupid,” Bully said before Manic speared him and then threw punches at him. Cruise handed Manic a chair, which she slammed over Bully’s back repeatedly.

Manic brought out a table and slid it inside the ring. She went to pick it up, but Bully grabbed her by the head and slammed her to the mat. Bully set up the table, then turned into a kick. Manic set up for a powerbomb, but Angelina Love and Mandy Leon attacked her from behind. Love and Leon placed Manic on a table and held her there while Bully performed a second rope splash that drove Manic through the table…

Powell’s POV: Bully put on another clinic for getting heat. He’s as good as it gets and I have no doubt that Manic will benefit from working with him.

2. Angelina Love and Mandy Leon vs. Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy. Late in the match, Sakai held Leon while Savoy threw a kick. Leon broke free and the kick caught Sakai, who was rolled up and pinned by Leon.

Angelina Love and Mandy Leon beat Sumie Sakai and Nicole Savoy.

After the match, Savoy apologized to Sakai, who wasn’t having it. Sakai kicked Savoy and performed her Smash Mouth finisher…

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team acted shocked by Sakai’s actions, so it would appear as though this is a heel turn or at least Sakai adding a strong edge to her character.

A video package recapped Silas Young telling PJ Black to take on Brian Johnson as his protege…

3. Dak Draper vs. Jason Cade. The broadcast team noted that Cade was trained by Norman Smiley. Cade performed a nice frogsplash for a near fall. Cade followed up with a leap from the ropes into a kick from Draper, who hit a Doctor Bomb for a near fall. Cade caught Draper on the ropes and gave him a Codebreaker for a two count. Draper came back with his Magnum KO finisher for the win…

Dak Draper defeated Jason Cade.

Powell’s POV: Cade worked in MLW as the tag partner and then the heel rival of Jimmy Yuta. Cade was given plenty of offense despite taking the loss. It will be interesting to see if he’s in for the night or if they intend to use him more in ROH.

4. Jonathan Gresham (w/Jay Lethal) vs. Josh Woods (w/Silas Young). Lethal caused a distraction from the floor that let Gresham go on the offensive. Young returned the favor. While the referee was caught up with the ringside situation, Gresham teased a chop to Woods’ chest, then hit him below the belt. Later, Gresham shot Woods to ringside and then performed a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Gresham tried to follow up with a top rope move, but Woods tagged him with a knee to the head and covered him for a good near fall. Fans chanted “this is awesome.”

A short time later, Woods set up for a suplex, but both men tumbled over the top rope to ringside. The referee ejected both men. Lethal hit Woods with a tag title belt on his knee, then Gresham applied a figure four on the floor. Gresham released the hold and returned to the ring while Woods was counted out…

Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods via count-out.

A video touted Slex as debuting on February 9…

5. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams in a Triple Threat tag match. The Bouncers sat in on commentary for the match. Late in the match, Williams had Mark Briscoe in a crossface. Jay grabbed Haskins and powerbombed him onto Williams to break the hold. Jay followed up with a Jay Driller on Williams and scored the pin…

The Briscoes defeated Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams and Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff in a Triple Threat tag match.

Danhausen joined the broadcast team briefly and he was announced as being in action the next night. Riccaboni and Coleman both acted afraid of him and mouthed “help me” while looking into the camera. Riccaboni hyped Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King vs. PCO, Marty Scurll, and Flip Gordon, Bandido vs. Alex Zayne, and Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy for Sunday’s Honor Reigns Supreme event in Concord, North Carolina…

Shane Taylor made his entrance dressed in a suit and was flanked by the SOS tag team. Taylor recalled starting in ROH three years ago and how people felt he was lucky to be there. He said fast forward to now and people are listening to what he has to say. Taylor called for ROH COO Joe Koff, who came to the ringside area. Taylor thanked Koff for taking a chance on him when a lot of people didn’t want to. He said he’s had the best run of his career over the last year and a half.

Taylor said everyone wants to talk in public about what he’s going to do next, so he thought he would do the same. Taylor said he had a counteroffer for Koff. He said he’s been the best performer that ROH has had over the last year and a half and the best homegrown talent the company has had over the last decade. He said that if Koff wants him to continue in ROH then he wants an ROH Six-Man Tag Title shot for SOS and a partner of his choosing, a guaranteed ROH World Championship shot of his choosing when he wants and where he wants, his name and face on every ROH poster, and he wants to be the “highest paying per fight” deal in ROH history. Taylor said he would give Koff until Sunday to respond…

Powell’s POV: I have really enjoyed watching Taylor come into his own in ROH, but I hope they are putting an end to this story of him being a free agent. It just hasn’t caught on.

6. Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. It was scheduled to be a non-title match, but Scurll said that Gordon was replacing PCO for one night only, and they were putting the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles on the line. Late in the match, Scurll had Bandido down and signaled for his chicken wing finisher. Bandido rolled up Scurll and pinned him to win the titles for his team. Some fans threw money into the ring afterward…

Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeated Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The ROH Six-Man Tag Titles just haven’t caught on despite Villain Enterprises holding the titles. Perhaps the luchadores can make them feel meaningful. That said, I’d rather see Bandido working in the singles division.

7. PCO vs. Rush for the ROH World Championship. Bobby Cruise delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. PCO had Rush down and went for a moonsault, but Rush pulled referee Todd Sinclair into take the moonsault instead. REF BUMP!!! Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Amy Rose ran out. Lee and King put the boots to PCO. King slid a chair inside the ring. Marty Scurll and Brody King ran out and fought with Lee and King. Rush grabbed a chair from ringside and hit PCO with hit.

Rush set up a table in the ring. Rush went up top and performed a senton onto PCO. Rush covered PCO. A second referee ran out and made the count, which led to a two count for Rush. The broadcast team noted that the Lee, King, Scurll, and King were no longer at ringside. Rush hit the referee and then performed his finisher on him in the corner. The first referee Todd Sinclair recovered and called for the bell.

PCO defeated Rush by DQ to retain the ROH Championship.

After the match, Flip Gordon ran out and stopped Rush from hitting a move on PCO. A man dressed in a cop shirt (and tennis shoes) ran in and attacked Gordon. It turned out to be Nick Aldis, who ripped the cop shirt open to show off an NWA t-shirt. “Who the hell let Aldis in?” Riccaboni asked. Aldis ran to the back.

The other faction members returned. Rush, Lee, and King worked over the Villain Enterprises members. Riccaboni said there was no one left to help PCO, who was lifted up by Rush and King, then Lee performed a double stomp that drove PCO through a table.

Riccaboni hyped La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Lee, King) vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO, Scurll, King) for Honor Reigns Supreme on Sunday. Rush took the mic and spoke in Spanish and English about his faction, then put his foot on PCO while he and the rest of La Faccion Ingobernable raises their fists together to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The main event was disappointing in terms of the weak finish, but the post match was a good angle that put heat on La Faccion Ingobernable as heels. Villain Enterprises has been the most popular act in the company, so it’s logical to position them as the babyfaces. It’s interesting that Aldis was back, which comes on the heels of Scurll appearing at the NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view. It appears that ROH and the NWA are working together again, which I view as good for both sides.



