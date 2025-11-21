AEW Full Gear and WWE Smackdown coverage, The Bella Twins, Shane Douglas, Shingo Takagi, Cassidy Riley, Ryota Hama, Dean Hart, Mad Dog Vachon, Afa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center. The show is headlined by Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena. The show includes The Last Time Is Now tournament’s last two opening round matches. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is taping the Black Friday edition of Smackdown tonight in Denver. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision is the Full Gear pre-show live from Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 6CT/7ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane Douglas (Troy Martin) is 61.

-Cassidy Riley is 49.

-Ryota Hama is 46.

-Shingo Takagi is 43.

-Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson) and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev) are 42.

-The late Dean Hart died of a kidney disease at age 36 on November 21, 1990.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Vachon) died in his sleep on November 21, 2013, at age 84.

-The late Afa of the Wild Samoans (Arthur Anoa’i Sr.) was born on November 21, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on August 16, 2024.