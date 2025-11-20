What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Did four title matches on Gold Rush night one increase viewership?

November 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 650,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 554,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.07 rating. The Gold Rush theme was a big success for week one. One year earlier, the November 19, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 672,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on The CW.

