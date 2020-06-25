Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, WWE Raw poll results, Mark Haskins, Layla El, Princesa Sugehit, Billy Watson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news week, including the #SpeakingOut movement. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 41 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote (A finished a close third with 21 percent of the vote). Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Layla El is 43.

-Princesa Sugehit (Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martínez) is 40.

-Mark Haskins is 32.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson (William Potts) was born on June 25, 1915. He died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

