WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s FS1 show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso discuss the rules of engagement

-Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a four-way for a spot in a singles match for a shot at the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Santos Escobar won the first four-way match and will face the winner of Friday’s four-way in a singles match for the shot at the U.S. Title. Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Arena. The show is being bumped to FS1 due to Fox’s coverage of FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).