AEW Rampage lineup: The Royal Rampage returning on Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

July 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The Royal Rampage

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Johnny TV, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo

Powell’s POV: Brody King won the first Royal Rampage (Royal Rumble style rules) and earned a shot at the AEW World Championship. They didn’t bother to explain what’s at stake this time around. Meanwhile, Jonny TV issued the trios match challenge, but I’m guessing that Marshall and Solo will be his partners since it was not made clear.

Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are available on delay rather than live. We are still looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

