03/30 Pruett and Moore’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket Day One audio (plus video) with Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Legado Del Fantasma

March 30, 2023

By John Moore (@liljohnm) and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

John Moore and Will Pruett WrestleMania 39 Press Junket Day One audio with Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, and Legado Del Fantasma members Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro (23:16).

Click here for the March 30 WrestleMania 39 Press Junket Day One.

The full videos are available below or via via Will Pruett’s YouTube Page.

