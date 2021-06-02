Aleister Black chats about being released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Aleister Black (Tom Budgen) addressed his departure from WWE in a chat on his wife Thea Trinidad’s Twitch page. Black stated that he was told that he was released due to budget cuts. He expressed disappointment over not being able to see through the Dark Father character that he’d been playing on Smackdown, and noted that they recently completed new music for the character. Check out the full chat via Thea Trinidad’s Twitch Page.

Powell’s POV: Black has already switched his social media name back to Tommy End, which is the name he used prior to his WWE run. He was very positive and expressed gratitude for his time in WWE. It’s an interesting chat, as he goes into detail about his vision for the Black character and the reasons why he wore different colors for different matches. He also noted that he had a good relationship with the creative team and said Bruce Prichard tried to protect him in a lot of situations. Black was released today along with additional WWE wrestlers.