WrestleMania 38 Night One Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the show April 2, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WrestleMania 38 Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania 38 Night One Poll: Vote for the best match (or segment) The Steve Austin and Kevin Owens segment Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicswm38wrestlemaniawrestlemania 38wwe
Be the first to comment