WrestleMania 38 results: Powell’s live review of night one with Steve Austin on The KO Show, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title, Seth Rollins vs. an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One

Aired April 2, 2021 live on Peacock and pay-per-view

Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced country music singer Brantley Gilbert, who was accompanied by two additional guitarists as he performed “America the Beautiful” on the stage… Mark Wahlberg narrated a WrestleMania video package…

Powell’s POV: Let’s just say that if this were American Idol and I was a judge, I wouldn’t be inviting Brantley to Hollywood. Meanwhile, it’s pretty cool that they got Mark Wahlberg for the video package.

Pyro shot off and then Michael Cole welcomed viewers to “the most stupendous live event in entertainment.” Cole said there were over 70,000 in attendance…

Rome introduced the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who danced on the stage to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”…

Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from the broadcast table. Cole noted that it was his 26th WrestleMania and the first WrestleMania for McAfee..

Rick Boogs introduced himself on the stage and then played his guitar after introducing his tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura. McAfee rocked out on the broadcast table. The Usos made their entrance…

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole noted that it was Irvin’s WrestleMania debut. Jimmy performed a jump-up enzuigiri on Nakamura for an early two count. Nakamura came back with a spinning kick and tagged out.

Boogs worked over Jey, who also tagged in. Boogs put Jey in a bearhug and then held him up for a vertical suplex. Boogs dropped to one knee while holding up Jey and then stood up again and performed the suplex. McAfee did his usual great job of putting over Boogs’ strength.

Boogs put Jey on his shoulders. Jimmy came in and also ended up on the shoulders of Boogs, who collapsed and clutched his right knee. Nakamura tagged in and performed his sliding powerbomb on Jey. Nakamura set up for his finisher, but Jey superkicked him. Jimmy tagged in and hit a top rope splash for a near fall.

Jimmy and Nakamura spent some time talking while down on the mic. The Usos isolated Nakamura briefly and ended up hitting him with their 1D finisher for the win. Trainers tended to Boogs afterward…

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs in 6:55 to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: I thought Boogs was selling his previous knee injury when he collapsed. But all the talking between Jimmy and Nakamura appeared to be them coming up with a different finish on the fly. Here’s wishing the best to Boogs if that injury is legit. The Usos and Nakamura made it work, and Cole was good about telling the story that it became a glorified handicap match, but a fluke injury is a bummer of a way to open WrestleMania.

A video package aired on the Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn feud… A video package set up the Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin match…