WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night one pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff Show

Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

Streamed April 2, 2021 on USA Network, Peacock/WWE Network, and WWE social media pages

-Kayla Braxton hosted the show and was joined by Booker T, JBL, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg on a set outside of AT&T Stadium. Booker congratulated his wife Sharmell on her WWE Hall of Fame induction. They ran through the WrestleMania night one lineup.

-A video package aired on Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s feud over the Raw Women’s Championship. The panel discussed the match.

-A Steve Austin video package aired.

-Footage aired from Thursday’s WrestleMania set release with Dude Perfect.

-The panel discussed the Smackdown Tag Title match with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defending against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

-Maria Menounos interviewed Seth Rollins, who said the world was buzzing about who Vince McMahon would choose to be his opponent. Rollins wondered whether it would be a legend or someone from NXT or even Vince McMahon. Rollins said that no matter who his opponent it, it will be about him. Rollins said it’s his time and his WrestleMania.

-The panel spoke about the Rollins match.

-Footage aired of the unveiling of the Undertaker statue at WrestleMania Axxess. Triple H introduced Taker, who drove to the ring on a motorcycle. Taker was shown speaking briefly as he said he was humbled and thankful.

-A video package recapped the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.