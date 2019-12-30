12/30 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, the final Raw of 2019

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network

Aired live on December 30, 2019 from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage… Vic Joseph checked in on commentary and hyped the previously advertised segments. Joseph was joined on commentary by Jerry Lawler…

Kevin Owens made his entrance for a promo. Owens said he was kicking off the new year early with some fireworks. He asked if everyone knew why, then said here’s why. A video package recapped Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe being attacked by Seth Rollins and AOP at various times.

Owens said he keeps getting the hell beaten out of him, but he will take one of the trio down with him. Owens said he was taken to the hospital last week before Mysterio was attacked. He said he knows that attack is why Mysterio lost the U.S. Championship last week. Footage aired of Andrade defeating Mysterio to win the U.S. Championship at the Madison Square Garden house show.

Seth Rollins and the AOP duo of Akam and Rezar made their entrance. Rollins said what happened wasn’t something he chose, it was forced on him by Owens and people who think they know best. Rollins said it’s a sacrifice, meaning he’s sacrificing himself for the greater good by being a leader and a messiah who will take the industry into the next decade.

Owens went to ringside and was attacked by AOP, who threw him into the ring and continued the attack. Rollins entered the ring. Samoa Joe’s music played and he came out and roughed up AOP. Rollins removed his jacket and attacked Joe as he entered the ring, but Joe quickly got the better of Rollins and put him in the Coquina Clutch.

AOP regrouped and attacked Joe to break the hold. Owens returned with a chair and fought AOP. The heels used their numbers advantage until security rand out and pulled everyone apart. Security pulled the heel trio to ringside. Owens went up top and performed a somersault dive onto the pile and the brawl continued going into the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opening segment. I’m not big on the wrestlers setting up video packages when it feels like something that could be covered in a simple recap at the beginning of the show. That said, I liked the way Owens tied in Mysterio’s title loss to the Rollins and AOP attacks.

Lawler and Joseph recapped the opening segment while replay footage aired…

Owens and Joe were shown talking backstage in a locker room when Charly Caruso entered the picture and asked Joe why he opted to get involved in this situation. Joe said Rollins made a choice to never be safe again and that guaranteed that Owens will never stand alone again.

Owens said he’s known a lot of bad people, but he’s never known anyone as bad as Joe and he means that in the nicest way possible. Owens said he was happy to have Joe by his side. He noted that they had been told that security was on their way because they’d been asked to leave the building.

Owens said that seems to happen every week. Security showed up. Joe told them that if anyone touches him then they don’t deal with their fingers anymore. Owens and Joe left the room with security walking behind them…

Powell’s POV: Believe me when I say that I’m not asking for the return of heel authority figures, but who asked Owens and Joe to leave? And why wouldn’t they ask Rollins and AOP to do the same?

1. Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy. Both entrances were televised. Black caught Murphy with a kick while Murphy was on the ropes. Murphy sold it like he was out. Black went to the ropes, but Murphy regrouped and went for a sunset bomb. Black held on to the ropes and threw a kick at Murphy, who then tripped up Black on the ropes so that he fell face first onto the ring post. Joseph recalled Murphy breaking the nose of Black at TLC. [C]

The wrestlers were fighting on the apron coming out of the break. Black kicked Murphy into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Black fired kicks at Murphy and targeted his left knee. Black performed a springboard moonsault onto a standing Murphy and then covered him for a two count. Murphy kicked Black to ringside.

Murphy sold his knee before crawling to the ropes. Black fired a kick at Murphy from the floor. Black fired another kick at Murphy, who fell back into the ring. Murphy came back by pulling Black into the corner and ended up pinning him while using the ropes for leverage, but the referee spotted it and stopped his count. Black charged at Murphy, who avoided him and sent Black to ringside. Murphy performed a flip dive onto (and mostly over) Black.

Murphy rolled Black inside the ring, then went up top and performed a double knee press. Murphy grabbed his bad knee and then covered Black for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant started up and faded. A short time later, Murphy performed a sit-out powerbomb for another near fall.

Murphy taunted Black by lifting his head with his boot. Black wrenched on the bad knee. The wrestlers traded kicks. Murphy caught Black with a knee. Black came right back with a brainbuster for a near fall. Lawler said he came in a Black fan, but he thought he’d be going home a Murphy fan.

Black got to his feet first and lifted Murphy’s head using his foot. Murphy ducked a Black Mass kick. Black rolled up Murphy for a two count, then connected with a Black Mass kick. Black lifted Murphy with his foot again and hit the Black Mass again before pinning him…

Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy in 15:40.

Powell’s POV: A strong match. I really hope they have plans for both guys. And hopefully they do a better job of establishing the babyface/heel dynamic. The crowd was receptive as the match went on, but I got the feeling that they didn’t really know which wrestler they were supposed to side with.

Seth Rollins stopped AOP from speaking in their native tongues and asked them what was happening. AOP said nobody was kicking them out. Rollins said management politely asked them to leave. Rollins mocked the idea of having the last Raw of 2019 without him. Security showed up. Rollins told them they were not needed because they were leaving voluntarily…

Powell’s POV: I guess I got my answers in that Rollins and AOP were also asked to leave, and Rollins indicated that “management” was behind those requests.

Lana was getting ready for the wedding when Erick Rowan showed up and took issue with not being invited. Rowan had his pet cage with him and said “we don’t care.” Rowan let out a primal scream and then walked away… An ad for Wednesday’s NXT hyped the year-end awards and the airing of three of the brand’s biggest matches for the first time on television… [C]

A “breaking news” graphic appeared. Joseph spoke of the Randy Orton knee injury while split screen photos showed Orton down in the ring at the Hershey house show, then in a wheelchair (presumably later in the night)…

2. Erick Rowan vs. Kip Stevens. The bell rang and Stevens rolled to ringside when Rowan charged. Stevens went underneath the ring and came out near the animal cage. Rowan attacked him from behind. Back inside the ring, Rowan claw slammed Stevens and scored the pin…

Erick Rowan defeated Kip Stevens in 1:45.

Lana was shown getting reading for the wedding… [C]

Powell’s POV: As I mentioned last week, it feels like they are running out of ideas for the enhancement wrestlers showing interest in the animal cage. And now I wonder if the creative forces have any intention of revealing what’s inside the cage or if it’s something they intend to leave to the imagination of viewers.

Charlotte Flair made her entrances while Joseph hyped the top five matches from 2019 on Tuesday’s WWE Backstage. Flair entered the ring and announced that she was entering the women’s Royal Rumble match. She said she new it was surprising and exciting that she’s in. She then said she knew and the fans knew that she would be in the Rumble match.

Flair said the fans didn’t want her to come out and state the obvious. She said she could talk about being a ten-time champion who main evented WrestleMania (and her other accolades). Flair said she’s the first person male or female of the decade to enter the Rumble.

Flair said she’s tired of talking about how she is the queen of WWE (amen). She said she wants to show everyone why she’s the queen. She said she had her gear on and then challenged someone to come out and bow down to her. Natalya’s entrance theme played and she walked onto the stage going into a break. [C]

Powell’s POV: I’d rather hear Flair talk about entering the Rumble match than listen to her repetitive queen schtick, especially now that we’re getting the male version with King Corbin on Smackdown.

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya. The broadcast team made a big fuss over Flair being in the Rumble match despite her promo making it seem like the most obvious thing in the world.

[Hour Two] Natalya put Flair in a surfboard, which she escaped while a graphic and Joseph hyped an “exclusive interview” with Becky Lynch for after the match. Flair and Natalya ended up at ringside. Natalya suplexed Flair onto the bottom of the entrance ramp and then brought her back to the ring.

Natalya barked at the crowd to shut up at one point. Natalya grabbed Flair and asked her if something she did to her felt good. The broadcast team spoke of Natalya’s aggressive attitude. Flair caught Natalya in a Boston Crab in the ropes for a moment. Natalya fell to ringside.

R-Truth ran out and was chased around the ring by Shelton Benjamin, Eric Young, No Way Jose, and Cedric Alexander. Young entered the ring and ate a big boot from Flair. Truth left through the crowd heading into the break. [C]

The Flair and Natalya match continued without the WWE 24/7 wrestlers. Natalya caught Flair on the ropes and powerbombed her for a near fall. Flair came back with a big boot and a spear for a near fall. A short time later, Flair went for a figure four, but Natalya countered into an inside cradle for a two count. Flair came right back with a big boot and applied the figure eight. Natalya held on for roughy ten seconds before tapping out…

Charlotte Flair beat Natalya in 14:10.

Powell’s POV: A well worked match, but I have no clue who they wanted the fans to cheer or boo again. Flair is the egomaniacal queen, and apparently Natalya once again has a mean streak and is barking at fans.

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Caruso on the backstage interview set. Caruso asked Lynch if she knew when her title match with Asuka would take place. Lynch announced the title match will take place at the Royal Rumble (shocking). Caruso asked how Lynch was able to make the match happen. Lynch said her contract is coming up and she insisted that the match occur before she would even consider discussing a new deal.

Lynch said she could sign one of the biggest contracts in WWE history if she would just shut her mouth and move on and forget about Asuka beating her last year. Lynch said she can’t forget. She said money and status don’t help if you can’t look at yourself in the mirror. Lynch said she doesn’t know if she can beat Asuka, but she’s going to right her record even if it kills her…

Powell’s POV: I like the way Lynch has made it seem like management is trying to protect her, but she won’t go for it and is insisting that she gets another match with Asuka. While it’s not a necessary part of the story they are telling, it definitely feels unique.

Bobby Lashley was shown wearing a sleeveless black jacket without a shirt underneath while smiling at himself in a mirror. Lawler said he looked nervous (huh?)… A Royal Rumble ad aired… [C]

The latest Liv Morgan vignette aired. She said spoke about being different and said she decides when she’s ready and she thinks she’s ready. “Are you?” Morgan asked. Another “to be continued” graphic appeared at the end of the video…

“The OC” trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson headed to the ring. Styles set up a video of Gallows and Anderson beating the Viking Raiders, and the trio beating Orton and the Raiders last week.

Anderson said that everyone though the Viking Raiders were unbeatable. He brought up being recognized as the best tag team in the world at Crown Jewel (in Saudi Arabia). Gallows started to speak, but he was quickly interrupted.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance and spoke from the stage. Ford wondered what it mean for him and Dawkins that they beat Anderson and Gallows in their Raw debut match. Styles said it meant that they were lucky. Styles said they’ve had a handful of matches and suggested they stick to their cute skits backstage or risk getting hurt.

Dawkins sad he would feel threatened if it wasn’t coming from three men named after a teen soap opera. Ford sang The OC television series theme song. Gallows said it wasn’t a high school musical and called for them to enter the ring…

4. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (w/AJ Styles). Styles was caught trying to interfere from ringside and was ejected by the referee. [C] Late in the match, Gallows and Anderson set up Dawkins for their finisher, but Ford broke it up. Ford dropkicked Gallows to ringside and then performed a dive onto him. Dawkins put Anderson down, then tagged in Ford, who splashed Anderson and pinned him…

The Street Profits beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in 11:40.

Powell’s POV: So the Viking Raiders destroyed the Street Profits in three minutes, then Gallows and Anderson got the better of the Viking Raiders, and now the Street Profits beat Gallows and Anderson. They are either setting up a Triple Threat tag title match or paying tribute to the parity booking in AEW’s tag team division.

Joseph and Lawler hyped Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship for the Royal Rumble… Lana was shown backstage checking out the flowers for her wedding… An ad for Smackdown focused on The Fiend and Daniel Bryan. The narrator said “be careful what you wish for” regarding Bryan earning a title shot… [C]

Backstage, Ford wondered if beating Gallows and Anderson means they are now the best team in the universe. Dawkins said to think bigger and said they are the best team in the multiverse, then started to explain the meaning. Ford brought up the wedding. Dawkins said he was only worried about the bridesmaids. Ford still wants that elusive smoke…

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder came to the ring for a handicap match. Drew McIntyre delivered a promo as he walked to the ring. He said he’s supposed to be at a disadvantage, but he’s not worried. McIntyre polled the crowd by asking who thinks he should be worried. No one raised their hands. McIntyre asked if Hawkins and Ryder should be worried. A number of people raised their hands. McIntyre climbed onto the apron and was attacked by Hawkins and Ryder…

5. Drew McIntyre vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in a handicap match. McIntyre battled back quickly and hit a Claymore Kick on Hawkins, and a Future Shock DDT on Ryder. McIntyre placed Ryder over Hawkins and pinned them…

Drew McIntyre beat Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in 0:50 in a handicap match.

Joseph said Randy Orton would appear to address his knee injury and his future… [C]

Powell’s POV: I continue to hope that McIntyre destroying undercard wrestlers is leading to him winning the Rumble match or doing something big. He’s done more than enough wheel spinning.

Joseph and Lawler hyped Brock Lensar returning, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Title, and The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Titles for next week’s Raw…

Randy Orton made his entrance using crutches. Orton had a brace on his left knee. A crew member helped Orton get onto the apron, then helped him get to his feet inside the ring. Lawler said Orton has done just about everything there is to do in WWE.

[Hour Three] Orton said there’s a saying in the business that it ain’t ballet. He said there are accidents and injuries and everyone who laces up the boots is aware of the fact that it can happen. Orton said it killed him that he needed help getting into the ring in front of the fans. The crowd chanted “Randy”.

Orton said he’s seen people surrender titles due to injuries and recalled Edge surrendering his entire career due to injury. Orton said he was rambling, but long story short he really screwed up his leg. He said he knew it was bad, but he didn’t know how bad until this morning when the doctors looked at the MRI.

Orton said he would be out a very long time and there’s a good chance that he won’t be able to come back. Fans responded by chanting “no.”



