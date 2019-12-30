WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the final edition of 2019

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.431 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down a tick from the 2.439 million overnight count that came out on Saturday, but up compared to the previous episode’s 2.395 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: With the other networks mostly airing reruns, Smackdown topped all other Friday night network shows in the 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics.



