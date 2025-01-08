Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Reviews of Edge Stone vs. Joe Hendry for the Legend Title, Shazza McKenzie vs. Shay Kassidy, Camaro Jackson vs. Ashton Reacher for the PWE Interstate Championship

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.



Reality of Wrestling, “Episode 424,” Houston, Texas (free on YouTube)

I just watched a full episode from this taping. Lighting and overall production is really top-notch for an indy. The crowd is maybe 300.

Edge Stone (w/Booker T) vs. Joe Hendry for the Legend Title. In the storylines here, Booker T has been lining up wrestlers to take out Hendry, and this is Joe’s debut here. The crowd, led by the ring announcer, were all waving their arms for him. Edge is bald with a great physique; he appears taller and has more muscle mass than Hendry (he’s listed online at 6’3″ and 240 pounds and that feels accurate) and I’ll compare him to a taller Homicide. Basic feeling-out process early on, and Joe hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Stone. Hendry was setting up for the Standing Ovation, when Moose jumped in the ring and attacked Hendry, causing the DQ. Well, I liked what I saw before the attack.

Joe Hendry defeated Edge Stone via DQ at 4:08.

Monster Factory, “Factory Reboot 2025,” Paulsboro, N.J., Jan. 4, 2025 (free on Youtube)

This show is from their training center, which is across the river from Philadelphia. It’s a long, narrow room so most of the fans are seated on opposite sides of the ring. A good crowd of maybe 150 in this small venue.

Christian Darling vs. Notorious Mimi in an intergender match. This was mid-show. Mimi, one of the stars of the Apple+ docu-series about the Monster Factory, wrestled in NXT as Sloane Jacobs. Darling is taller, stronger, etc., and he immediately hit a clothesline and a spinebuster. They fought on the floor. He picked her up, held her upside down, walked up the stairs, and threw her into the ring at 2:00, then he hit a springboard frogsplash on her. She pushed her foot into his throat and she hit some chops. Mimi went to the floor and grabbed a chain, but another woman confiscated it. A heel named Travis Jacobs got the chain, and he flipped it to Mimi. Mimi hit Darling with the chain at 6:00.

However, Darling hit a faceplant sideslam, and they were both down. Mimi hi a spin kick to the gut. Darling nailed a Sky High powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 8:30. He tripped her on the ring apron, then he threw her against a wall! In the ring, Darling hit another frogsplash for a nearfall. He hit a German Suplex, but in the process, she ripped off the top turnbuckle. She hit a huracanrana that sent him head-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Mimi then hit a tornado DDT for a believable nearfall. Darling hit another German Suplex at 11:30, then a TKO stunner for the pin. Good action; there is a reason Mimi keeps popping up on TV.

Christian Darling defeated Notorious Mimi at 11:58.

Pro Wrestling Australia, “Mountiesmania,” Mount Pritchard, New South Wales, Dec. 29, 2024 (free on YouTube)

This looks like any hotel convention hall in the United States, and the crowd was maybe 150-200. Lighting was pretty good. The commentators noted this was an all-ages show, and there were many kids in the crowd.

Shazza McKenzie vs. Shay Kassidy. This match opened the show. Shay did karaoke to a dance song on her way to the ring; she has pink and purple hair. Shazza McKenzie has been living in the U.S. for a couple of years, but she took this indy date while back home on vacation. She rejected Shay’s handshake offer. Basic reversals to open, then Shay knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30. Shazza hit some stiff kicks to the spine. Shazza took a stuffed animal and choked Shay with it at 7:00, drawing boos! Shay hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Shay hit a back suplex; Shazza hit one. Shay got a backslide out of nowhere for the pin!

Shay Kassidy defeated Shazza McKenzie at 10:26.

Robbie Eagles vs. Jack J. Bonza vs. Paris De Silva in a three-way for the Soul of PWA Title. This was mid-show. Eagles is a regular in NJPW (and just won the junior tag titles this week.) De Silva just competed in the NJPW Best of Super Juniors tournament in the fall. I don’t know Bonza; he’s white, bald, with a bushy beard and a good physique. They all traded rollups in the opening seconds, then a three-way knuckle lock. Paris hit a huracanrana that sent Bonza to the floor at 3:00. Paris and Eagles traded quick reversals. Bonza hit a bodyslam on Paris at 5:00.

Bonza hit a double suplex at 7:00, showing off his power. He tied Eagles upside down, but Paris chopped Bonza until he let go of the hold. Bonza hit a much louder chop back! Eagles and Paris hit stereo dropkicks on Bonza at 9:30. Paris hit a spin kick on Eagles. The commentators speculated that Eagles could return from Wrestle Kingdom with another belt (he did!). Eagles hit a Meteora into the corner on De Silva for a nearfall. Paris tied him in an Octopus Stretch, but Bonza got back in for the save. Paris hit an enzuigiri on Bonza. Bonza applied an ankle lock on Paris, but Eagles made the save.

Eagles applied the Ron Miller Special (Trailer Hitch leg lock) on Bonza, but Paris hit a frogsplash at 13:00 to make the save. We got a “this is awesome!” chant. Paris couldn’t hit a German Suplex on the bigger Bonza. Bonza nailed a sit-out powerbomb on Paris, but Eagles made the save. Bonza hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Eagles for a nearfall. Paris hit a DDT on Bonza. Paris hit a tornado DDT on Bonza for a believable nearfall. Paris hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on Bonza! Eagles hit a flip dive to the floor on both. In the ring, Eagles re-applied the Ron Miller Special on Bonza, and Bonza tapped out. That was really good!

Robbie Eagles defeated Jack J. Bonza and Paris De Silva to retain the Soul of PWA Title at 17:07.

Rhodes Wrestling Academy, “Winter Warfare,” Leander, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (free on YouTube)

This is the second show I’ve seen posted from this small training center; all seating is on just one side of the ring, and the crowd is fewer than 100. Unfortunately, the annoying heel commentator is back; he didn’t get good reviews from fans on the YouTube page during their prior show.

Vert Vixen vs. Jael for the RWA Women’s Title. This was mid-show. I consider purple-haired Vert to be a top-five female indy talent. I noted the first time I saw Jael here that she reminds me of former NXT-UK wrestler Amale, and I’ll stick to that; she’s snooty and snobby. Standing switches to open, and Vert hit a running forearm in the corner at 2:00. They brawled to the floor, and Jael was in charge. Back in the ring, Jael tied up Vert in a sleeper on the mat.

Vert nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Jael pulled a corner pad off a turnbuckle. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines, then stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down at 8:00. Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. Jael missed a spin kick; Vert missed one, too. Jael hit a short-arm clothesline, and Vert’s back hit the exposed turnbuckle. Jael hit a spin kick for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Vert got a jackknife cover for the pin. Decent action; I feel Vert walked her through a good match.

Vert Vixen defeated Jael to retain the RWA Women’s Title at 10:57.

* Immediately after the match ended, Abadon jumped in the ring and attacked Vert Vixen, and she hit the Sister’s Abigail swinging faceplant onto Vert’s title belt! I didn’t know Abadon appeared here, so this was a pleasant surprise. The heel commentator went nuts in singing Abadon’s praises.

Wyatt Rhodes vs. Chad Lennex. Wyatt is the blond brother who looks very much like his uncle Dustin Rhodes; he’s got a big, wide body and the shaggy hair that makes me think of Barry Windham, too. My first time seeing Lennex; he has short, trimmed hair and beard and reminds me of Tyler Bate when he first debuted in NXT-UK. He got on the mic and berated the crowd. Chad immediately rolled to the floor; he walked through the curtain to the back, which got a big pop, so he quickly returned. Funny. Wyatt hit some jab punches that again sent Chad to the floor.

Wyatt followed to the floor at 1:30 and hit some punches. In the ring, Wyatt hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Lennex hit some chops and took control. The lights went out at 4:00 but this feels like a true accident, as some surrounding lights came back on immediately, and a few seconds later, most of the lights had rebooted. Chad hit a running knee to the side of the head and remained in charge. (Good for them for ignoring the brief power outage and keeping going.)

Wyatt hit a powerslam at 7:00 and was fired up. The heel commentator said he can’t help but see “a 20-year-old Dustin Rhodes” while watching Wyatt. Wyatt hit a big boot and a bulldog. Lennex tied up the legs on the mat and applied a modified STF. Wyatt got a sunset flip for a nearfall. He got a Magistral Cradle out of nowhere for the pin. I feel that for his youth, Wyatt has really good size and a good foundation.

Wyatt Rhodes defeated Chad Lennex at 9:10.

H20 Wrestling, “Year End Extravaganza,” Williamstown, N.J., Dec. 28, 2024 (IWTV)

This is their training center and it’s packed with maybe 150 fans.

B3cca vs. Gabby Forza vs. Kennedi Hardcastle in a three-way. This was mid-show. International pop singer B3cca came out first and sang to the crowd. It’s been a few months since I’ve seen Kennedi; I believe she has been injured. B3cca hit both from behind. Gabby bodyslammed each opponent. They all rolled to the floor, where Gabby and Kennedi took turns hitting B3cca. In the ring, Gabby hit a punch that dropped Kennedi; B3ccca hit a superkick on Gabby. B3cca hit a Stinger Splash on both women at 3:00, then a double bulldog, then a double Muta Lock, and a commentator praised her flexibility. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam on B3cca, then she slammed Kennedi onto B3cca.

Gabby picked up Kennedi, but Kennedi escaped before a powerslam. Kennedi hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on B3cca at 6:00. In the ring, Kennedi and B3cca couldn’t lift Gabby, and Forza hit a double suplex on them for a nearffall, and they were all down at 8:00. Gabby and B3cca traded forearm strikes; Kennedi hit a second-rope crossbody block on both of them. Kennedi hit a stunner on one and a DDT on the other. Kennedi hit a running knee to the side of Gabby’s head for a believable nearfall at 9:30. B3cca hit Gabby with a chair! Kennedi hit B3cca across the back with the chair. Kennedi then hit a Stomp, slamming B3cca’s head into the folded chair, to score the pin. Good action; I’m a fan of all three of them.

Kennedi Hardcastle defeated B3cca and Gabby Forza at 11:03.

Pro Wrestling Magic, “Kingdom Come IX,” Ridgefield Park, N.J., Dec. 28, 2024 (IWTV)

This hall, located just west of New York city, hosts a LOT of indy wrestling shows. They left the lights on, and the crowd is maybe 150-200.

Kelsey Raegan vs. Rebecca J. Scott in a best of three falls match for the PWM Women’s Title. This was the co-main event. Kelsey is tall and slender and covered in tattoos. Scott is a short blonde I’ve compared to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde, and she just wrestled Toni Storm on ROH TV a week ago. Challenger Scott came out first, but Kelsey attacked her before they got in the ring; I started my stopwatch at first contact. The ref pulled Kelsey off Rebecca and called for the bell to officially begin. Scott immediately hit a Thesz Press and some punches; she went for a dive to the floor, but Kelsey cut her off with a forearm strike. Kelsey whipped her into the rows of chairs at 2:30, and they fought on the floor.

In the ring, Kelsey hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, and she was in charge. Scott hit a second-rope twisting neckbreaker at 5:30. She hit some running kicks and got a nearfall, then a Stomp. Kelsey hit Scott with a chair; the ref saw it and disqualified her at 6:57, so the first fall goes to Scott. However, Kelsey beat down Scott in the ring. Scott hit a second-rope crossbody block. Kelsey hit a twisting slam and got a pin at 8:40, and we’re tied 1-1. Kelsey applied a Crossface on the mat. They traded rollups. Scott picked her up as if going for a Gotch-style Piledriver, but instead she hit a faceplant and scored the pin. New champion! Good action.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Kelsey Raegan to win the Pro Wrestling Magic women’s title at 10:25.



Pro Wrestling Epic, “Merry F’N Christmas,” Alton, Ill., Dec. 8, 2024 (IWTV)

This is a small auditorium and it’s packed with maybe 100-150 people. Out of maybe 20 wrestlers listed on this show, I only know five of them. There is commentary but it is faded and almost entirely inaudible.

Camaro Jackson vs. Ashton Reacher for the PWE Interstate Championship. Camaro is the short powerhouse I routinely compare to Jonathan Gresham in overall look. My first time seeing Ashton; he’s white with a big tattoo in the middle of his chest and he appears to be slightly taller than average. He must be new; he doesn’t have an entry in cagematch.net records yet. An intense lockup to open, and Ashton hit a punch as they broke. Camaro whipped him across the ring, then he hit a suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Reacher kept Camaro grounded.

They brawled to the floor at 6:30. In the ring, Ashton hit a butterfly twisting slam for a nearfall. He hit a uranage for a nearfall at 9:00. Camaro nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. They traded punches while on their knees, then while standing. Ashton hit some kicks. Camaro hit a clothesline to the back of the head and scored the pin. Just so-so; the veteran Camaro clearly was guiding this youngster through the match in what I assume was among his first in front of a crowd. They hugged afterwards.

Camaro Jackson defeated Ashton Reacher to retain the PWE Interstate Title at 12:07.