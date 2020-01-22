01/22 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Pac to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Titles, Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Pac to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Titles, Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz, and more (26:39)…

Click here for the January 22 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

