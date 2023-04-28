Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Championship, Impact Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Angels and Kon in a non-title match, Jorydnne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich, PCO vs. Champagne Singh

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Jorydnne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich: A Hit for a quality match even though it lacked the special feel of their Bound For Glory match when Grace successfully defended the Knockouts Championship against an unbeaten Slamovich. I really thought Slamovich was going to win at BFG, but I came away very satisfied with the match and the outcome. I can’t say the same thing about the result of this match. Impact created something really special with Slamovich during the build to BFG and this should be a fantastic rivalry. But it doesn’t feel like much of a rivalry now that Grace has won all three of their matches in Impact Wrestling.

Impact Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Angels and Kon in a non-title match: There was no reason to view the mid-card cultists as threats to beat the Impact Tag Team Champions even in a non-title match. Even so, the match exceeded my expectations and the ringside antics continued the build to Sami Callihan vs. Deaner.

Johnny Swinger vs. El Dinerico: Zicky Dice kicked the Forbidden Door down by bringing in the legendary lucha star. This was good dumb fun. I also find it hilarious that Santino Marella, of all characters, nullified Swinger’s win after catching Dice with his Dinerico mask off, whereas no one in AEW seems to mind that their world champion offered to pay a challenger to lay down for him in a pay-per-view main event.

PCO vs. Champagne Singh: A basic spotlight match for PCO heading into his world championship match with Steve Maclin.

Jody Threat vs. Seleziya Sparx: It was a wise move to have Threat work her first Impact television matches in her home area. The Toronto crowd helped her make an early good impression by treating her like a star.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Championship: Was this main event a case of Impact throwing in the towel while airing opposite the NFL Draft and the NBA and NHL playoffs? It was a well worked match, but it felt out of place in the main event slot. It’s tough to take Wilde seriously due to her bad witch gimmick even though she if one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

The Undead Realm: Will this nonsense ever end?