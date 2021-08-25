MLW announces the return of the Opera Cup tournament

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the return of the Opera Cup tournament starting on October 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

The grandest tournament for over a century will make its way to Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena as Major League Wrestling presents the opening and semi-final rounds of the 2021 Opera Cup.

Tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Philadelphia will also host the Opera Cup finals on November 6th.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day.

After a 71-year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the “classic” would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW.

Inspired by the legends whose names are immortalized in plaques on the sides of the cup, including George Hackenschmidt, Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko, “the classic” has returned to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow’s greats.

Over the summer of 2019, Major League Wrestling entrusted the same craftsmen who have worked with the NHL on maintaining the Stanley Cup to complete the restoration process of the original cup in time for the return of the tournament.

The Professional Wrestling Opera Cup is dedicated to the great men who have fought valiantly before us to ensure our passion, professional wrestling be cemented and respected in the annals of time.

Who will enter the Opera Cup this year? Find out in the days ahead!

CARD

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Athletes and talent scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Cesar Duran

TJP

Davey Richards

Calvin Tankman

Aramis

Arez

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Richard Holliday

Alicia Atout

5150’s Slice Boogie, Danny Rivera & Dr. Julius Smokes

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 6:45 p.m.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

Powell’s POV: The Opera Cup tournaments have made for good television, so I’m looking forward to it eventually making its way back to MLW Fusion. The big question remains where Fusion will air/stream, as MLW has yet to announce where the show will land in the all.