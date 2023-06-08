MLW Fusion results (6/8): Powell’s review of John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Delmi Exo vs. B3cca, and 1 Called Manders vs. Yuscifer El

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 168)

Taped February 4, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

The show opened with B3cca making her entrance for the first match. The Fusion opening aired. Joe Dombrowski checked in and hyped the show’s matches. Dombrowski was joined on commentary by Matt Striker for this week’s show…

A promo aired with John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, and Sam Adonis. Adonis spoke briefly about going after Mance Warner, who eliminated him from the Battle Riot. Valkyrie laughed at the thought of Delmi Exo coming after her MLW Featherweight Championship… Delmi Exo made her entrance for the opening match…

1. Delmi Exo vs. B3cca. B3cca performed a nice springboard cutter. She also applied a couple of submission holds. B3cca went to the top rope and went for a moonsault that Exo avoided. Exo performed a Delmi Driver and scored the clean pin…

Delmi Exo defeated B3cca.

Powell’s POV: A solid match with B3cca looking good before Exo picked up the needed win heading into her title match.

The broadcast team hyped Exo challenging Valkyrie for the MLW Featherweight Championship on next week’s show… The broadcast team also announced Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush vs. Akira in a three-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship for next week… A Calling video package aired… An Alexander Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane video package aired to promote their match on the Never Say Never PLE…

A video aired on The Mane Event tag team. Jay Midas spoke about their time in House of Glory while footage was shown. It also included footage of Black and Jay Lyon losing to Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in an MLW Tag Team Title match…

Sam Laterna interviewed Willie Mack while standing in front of MLW backdrop. She asked what Mack’s strategy was heading into the match with Hennigan. Mack said he would keep that to himself, but he said he would become the new MLW National Openweight Champion…

2. 1 Called Manders vs. Yuscifer El. Manders’ entrance was shown while El was already in the ring. Manders dominated the bulk of the match. El came back briefly, but Manders put him down with a spinebuster. Manders followed up with a lariat clothesline and scored the pin…

1 Called Manders defeated Yuscifer El.

Powell’s POV: A pretty basic win for Manders. Dombrowski mentioned his Iowa State college football background and listed him as a former Hawkeye. Unless I’m missing something in Manders’ background, I think Dombrowski is making the easy mistake of confusing the Iowa State Cyclones with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Footage aired of Alex Kane delivering a promo while Mr. Thomas and another man were behind him working a heavy bag. Kane said the Boomaye Fight Club is for the people. He said they would start a revolution. Kane stopped the man from working the heavy bag and handed him a water, then went back to yelling about how Boomaye is for the people…

Powell’s POV: A generic promo that didn’t focus on the upcoming title match.

Taya Valkyrie delivered a backstage promo about defending her title against Delmi Exo next week. Valkyrie said Exo doesn’t stand a chance against her…

The Never Say Never control center segment aired for the July 8 event. Dombrowski hyped Hammerstone vs. Kane for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Rickey Shane Page and Akira in a Fans Bring the Weapons match for the MLW Tag Team Titles, and Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams…

Entrances for the main event took place…

3. John Hennigan (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. Willie Mack for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Sam Adonis sat in on commentary with Dombrowski and Striker. Adonis said he didn’t know where Cesar Duran was. He mistakenly referred to Hennigan as Johnny Mundo a few times. Striker asked “who” and then the broadcast team eventually noted the various names that Hennigan has gone by in other promotions.

Early in the match, Hennigan went to ringside and hit behind Valkyrie. Mack got to Hennigan and suplexed him on the floor. They cut to a break. Hennigan took offensive control and put the boots to Mack in a corner of the ring. Hennigan performed a neckbreaker and covered Mack for a two count.

Mack eventually rallied and set up for a superplex. Hennigan avoided it and then avoided Mack while holding onto the ring post. Hennigan tripped Mack, who fell to the mat. Hennigan went for a top rope move that Mack avoided heading into another break.

Hennigan got up and charged Mack, who put him down with a clothesline. Mack performed a nice twisting scoop slam. Mack charged Hennigan, who put his boot up. Mack hoisted up Hennigan and performed a Samoan Drop. Mack kipped up and executed a standing moonsault for a good near fall.

Mack performed a popup forearm and then ran the ropes and hit Mack with a kick. Mack went for the cover, but Valkyrie was on the apron distracting the referee. Mack argued with Valkyrie. Adonis left the broadcast table. Hennigan tried to superkick Mack, who ducked, causing Hennigan to take out Valkyrie with the kick.

Hennigan went to ringside with the referee to check on Valkyrie. Adonis ran in and was taken out with a Stunner by Mack. Hennigan returned to the ring and was slammed to the mat for a good near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Mack went up top and rolled through when Hennigan moved.

Hennigan grabbed the title belt and swung it at Mack, who avoided it. Mack rolled up Hennigan, but the referee was clearing the belt from the ring. Valkyrie entered the ring and hit Mack with her title belt, which allowed Hennigan to pin Mack for the three count…

John Hennigan defeated Willie Mack for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

The broadcast team ran through the lineup for next week’s show…

A camera crew caught up with Alex Hammerstone at an outdoor location and asked him about Alex Kane’s press conference. Hammerstone spoke about Kane’s various options as the holder of the golden ticket for winning the Battle Riot match. Hammerstone said Kane could face him one-on-one, but he said that wouldn’t happen, so he’d be ready for him and enough of his games…

Powell’s POV: The main event was really fun until the finish that made the referee look like a moron. I did like that Striker tried to justify the referee’s actions on commentary by claiming he did the right thing. The problem is that fans recognize it as a cheap finish, so most of the heat goes on the company rather than the heels. Hammerstone’s promo was obviously taped before they announced the Never Say Never event. So why did it air now? It didn’t make sense. I will have more to say in my weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday.