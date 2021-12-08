AEW Dynamite in New York (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Slick, Michael Cole, Toshiaki Kawada, Chigusa Nagayo, Tyler Mane, Jerelle Clark, Jimmy Rave, NZO

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. The show includes the battle royale for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-MLW Fusion Alpha streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. The show includes NZO (f/k/a Enzo Amore) vs. Matt Cross. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Elmont, New York. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 43 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Slick (Kenneth Johnson) is 64.

-Toshiaki Kawada is 58.

-Chigusa Nagayo is 57.

-Tyler Mane (Daryl Karolat) is 55.

-Michael Cole (Michael Coulthard) is 53.

-Jerelle Clark is 46.

-Jimmy Rave is 39.

-NZO (Eric Arndt) is 35. He worked as Enzo Amore in WWE.