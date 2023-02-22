AEW Dynamite in Phoenix (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Psicosis II, Super Calo, Max Muscle

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show includes a tag team battle royal for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Phoenix. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. D finished second with 25 percent of the vote. F finished a close third with 24 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) is 56.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) is 52.

-The late Max Muscle (John Czawlytko) was born on February 22, 1963. He died at age 56 on June 27, 2019.