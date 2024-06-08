AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost in a non-title match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV

-Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Council Bluffs, Iowa at Mid-America Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT from at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the night off, so my same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).