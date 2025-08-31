WWE Clash in Paris results: McGuire’s review of Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Hvt. Championship, John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

WWE Clash in Paris

Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena

Streamed live August 31, 2025 live on Peacock

Michael Cole welcomed everyone into the show as images of Paris were shown. Fans inside the arena held up colored paper that combined to form one big France flag. Jey Uso, CM Punk, LA Knight, The Vision, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Logan Paul got the “Hey, we’re walking in and around this place and cameras are following us” treatment. A video package setting up the event then aired.

Pyro shot off after the video package and the stage setup featured a replica of the Eiffel Tower, which was neat. The wrestlers will have to walk under it to get to the ring. The commentators laid out as the crowd chanted in ways only European crowds can. Bronson Reed then made his entrance for the first match.

1. Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns. Reigns looked like he was in especially terrific shape (as an aside, every time he walks out, he looks like a superstar, but then Alicia Taylor says, “From Pensacola, Florida,” and I can’t help but picture him sitting at a Cracker Barrel with his family on a Sunday afternoon, mowing through some stale fried chicken. And so concludes the moment). Roman soaked in a ton of cheers before the bell rang. He then soaked in more cheers after the bell rang.

Eventually, Reed and Reigns locked up. But it was not to be as the match went back to depending on the crowd chanting for entertainment. Eventually (again), they locked up and Reed shoulder-blocked Reigns a few times. Reigns punched Reed and the match mercifully kicked into the next gear. Reigns lifted Reed, but ultimately collapsed with Reed on top of him. Reed then mocked Reigns and threw Reigns to the outside.

Outside, Reed slammed Reigns onto the commentary table. Reigns bounced back and ran Reed into a ring post. Reigns followed up by bouncing Reed’s head off said post a handful of times. Reigns cleared off the commentary table, but Reed clotheslined Reigns and again mocked Reigns as the crowd booed.

Back in the ring, Reigns ran at Reed, but Reed caught Reigns and The World’s Strongest Slam. The crowd then chanted derogatory things at Reed. Reed pounded on Reigns and posed to the crowd, who booed him again. Reed stood on Reigns. Reed worked a chin-lock. Reigns tried to fire up, but Reed cut him off and went back to the chin-lock.

Reigns worked out of it, but Reed caught him with a Samoan Drop. Paul Heyman then gave Reed the Shoe-La-Fala and Reed posed inside the ring with it. Reigns briefly fought back, but Reed launched into a ground-and-pound. Reed tried to take off Reigns’s shoe, but Reigns kicked Reed away. Reigns clotheslined Reed repeatedly. Reigns eventually clotheslined Reed over the top rope and to the outside.

Reigns landed a Drive-By and then threw Reed into the ring steps on the outside. Back inside the ring, the crowd launched back into their Roman Reigns chant. Reigns set up for a Superman Punch, but Reed caught him and slammed Reigns before hitting a Senton for a two-count. Reed lifted Reigns, but Reigns elbowed his way out of it before rolling Reed up for a two-count. Reigns went for another Superman Punch, but Reed caught him and countered with a Death Valley Driver for a two-count.

Reed tried to lift Reigns, but Reigns countered, only to have Reed kick him in the face. With Reigns on the outside, Reed went for a drive, but instead ran into a Superman Punch. Reigns followed up with another Superman Punch, but it was only good enough for a two-count. The match reset with both men down.

Reigns went for a spear, but Reed caught him and dispatched Reigns to the outside, where Reed followed up with a suicide dive to the outside. Back inside the ring, Reed went for a Tsunami from the top, but Reigns moved. Reigns went for a spear, but Reed caught him and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nice near-fall.

Reed went to the top, but Reigns cut him off with a punch. Reigns followed up with a Superman Punch and a Samoan Drop from the second rope. Reigns then hit a spear and that was good enough for a win.

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed in 22:05.

After the match, Reigns posed on the commentary table while Heyman tended to Reed in the ring. Reigns realized this and returned to the ring. Heyman looked terrified and screamed, “I love you, my Tribal Chief.” Heyman then acknowledged Reigns and said the world was Reigns’s. The crowd was white hot. Heyman gave Reigns the Shoe-La-Fala and Reigns held it up to the delight of the crowd. Reigns then put a guillotine on Heyman until Heyman fell over. Reigns’s music hit and Reigns walked out with his shoes. Reigns then signed his shoes and tossed them into the crowd … until Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere and speared Reigns through the commentary table, which sort of killed the mood. Jelly Roll was shown looking concerned in the crowd.

Breakker went into the ring and, along with Reed, helped Heyman to his feet. The heels left and Reigns got back to his feet. Reigns started to stumble to the back, but Breakker ran back to the ring and speared Reigns in the entranceway. The heels rolled Reigns back into the ring and Reed landed a Tsunami on Reigns. More officials ran into the ring. A stretcher then appeared and Reigns did a stretcher job. With Reigns strapped to the stretcher, Reed ran back down into the ring and his a Tsunami on Reigns, who was on the stretcher board. Finally – and I do mean finally – Jey Uso ran out and chased the heels away … until Uso took a spear, too. Reed went back to the top rope and hit yet another Tsunami on Reigns, who was still strapped to the stretcher. Reigns completed the stretcher job to end the segment.

McGuire’s Musings: Friends, it is 52 minutes past the top of the hour as I write this and we are one 22-minute match into this thing. Perhaps by Halloween, we’ll get to the tag title match. This was quite the way to open the show and very Heyman-ified if there ever was a Heyman-ified way to open a show. The match was plodding and in my mind relied too heavily on the hot crowd, which felt a little like cheating because they knew the crowd would be hot. The post-match stuff felt like it just wouldn’t end. I understand putting the heels over strong – and I also understand writing Reigns off TV so he can go do movies – but you mean to tell me our Tribal Chief doesn’t have any friends or family who could have helped him out in any way? Jey’s appearance was far too late to make sense. That said, I love the heat on Breakker and Reed as a result of this. They were both booked to look like monsters and it sure did work. So much so that Reed’s loss here hardly means anything. On top of that, Reed was given so much of the match, that he actually looks stronger coming out of all this than he looked going into the night. Job well done.

Adam Pearce was shown yelling at Reed and Breakker backstage. Pearce kicked The Vision members out of the building. Pearce said if he sees them later, he will suspend them both indefinitely without pay.

2. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (w/B-Fab) vs. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (w/Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross) for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Gacy and Dawkins started the match, with Dawkins getting the best of it. Lumis and Ford tagged in. Dawkins looked annoyed. Ford initially got the best of Lumis, but Lumis stopped Ford in his track by staring at him. Things broke down a little and Ford kicked Lumis, who was on the outside. Gacy eventually distracted Ford and Lumis took advantage.

Back inside the ring, Lumis worked over Ford as Gacy tagged in. Gacy locked in a chin-lock on Ford. Lumis tagged in and landed a leg drop on Ford for a quick two-count. Ford started fighting back, but Lumix cut off Ford before he could tag Dawkins. Gacy tagged in, hit an elbow on Ford and got a two-count out of it. Gacy and Ford fought on the apron and Ford suplexed Gacy on the apron. Ford crawled over to Dawkins and completed the hot tag.

Dawkins leapt over the top onto Gacy and Lumis on the outside. Back inside the ring, Dawkins hit a corkscrew elbow and a twisting neck-breaker on Gacy. Dawkins followed up with Swanton from the top rope onto Gacy. Lumis tagged in and with Gacy, suplexed Dawkins. Ford eventually tagged in and regained control for his team. With Lumis down, Ford went to the top rope, but Lumis hopped up and hit the top rope. Ford lost his balance and Ford and Lumis fought on the top rope. Lumis was pushed off and tagged Gacy into the match. Dawkins tagged himself into the match and placed Gacy on his shoulders. Ford hit his Blockbuster on Gacy from the top. Ford went for a pin, but Lumis broke up the pin attempt.

The legal men were Dawkins and Gacy. Dawkins hit a spinebuster and tagged in Ford, but Ford missed a frog splash. Things broke down after Gacy slammed Lumis onto Ford. Dawkins broke up a pin attempt and all four wrestlers were down. Gacy and Lumis were on the outside and Dawkins shoulder-tackled Gacy. Rowan distracted Dawkins and Lumis shoved Dawkins into the crowd. Ford followed up my leaping over the ring post and taking out Rowan and Lumis With the ref distracted, Howdy hit Sister Abigail on Ford on the outside. Gacy and Lumis followed that up by hitting The Plague on Ford and got the win.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship in 13:10.

McGuire’s Musings: A solid tag team match that could have main-evented a SmackDown and would have probably been talked about more than it will be talked about after being included here. Even so, I can’t get past what I’m supposed to think about the Sicks. They are cheered. They are even kind of cool. But then they cheat to win. It’s kind of/sort of an identity crises that I think hurts their ability to establish themselves as characters – which is an odd thing to say because the Sicks are some of the most character-y characters WWE has. Either way, Lumis and Gacy work for me as a team and the Profits (who seem to winding down their time together?) helped elevate them to a better-than-good match. Also of note: Did anyone explain how or why B-Fab got back into the Profits mix? I’m not asking ironically. I very easily could have missed something through the weeks.

3. Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Bella came at Lynch with a fury of strikes to start the match. Lynch retreated to the outside. Bella kicked Lynch’s knee as Lynch was on the apron. Bella went for a sliding dropkick, but Lynch moved and Lynch worked Bella over outside the ring. Back inside the ring, Lynch landed a leg drop from the top rope for a two-count. Lynch stomped on Bella in a corner and posed to the crowd, who cheered her.

Lynch hit a Becksploder and a clothesline for a two-count. Lynch slowed things down with a chin-lock. Bella briefly fought back, but Lynch kept control with a clothesline and another two-count. Lynch ran at Bella, but Bella moved and followed up with a series of forearms. The two traded blows and it broke into a brawl. Lynch ran the ropes and Bella clotheslined Lynch multiple times. With Lynch on the outside, Bella tried another baseball slide – this time, she landed it. Bell slammed Lynch off all the commentary tables.

Back inside the ring, Bella came off the top, but completely missed Lynch in a weird spot because Lynch tried to sell that she got hit. Bella briefly sold leg pain, but the two moved on and Bella lifted Lynch, but Lynch worked her way out of it and took Bella to the canvas. Both wrestlers were down. Bella went for the Rack Attack, but Lynch worked out of it. Bella ran at Lynch, but Lynch moved and Bella went to the apron. Bella went to the top, but Lynch cut her off. Lynch landed a super-plex from the second rope for a two-count. Lynch immediately went to an arm-bar, but Bella rolled Lynch up for a two-count.