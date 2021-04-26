4/26 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar, Asuka, Naomi, and Lana vs. Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. The Miz, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,457)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired April 26, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of last week’s segments involving Drew McIntyre, MVP, Braun Strowman, Mace, and T-Bar… The broadcast team was Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves…

Mace and T-Bar made their entrance. They were unmasked, wore face paint, and yet went by the same terrible names. They said they have no allegiance…

Drew McIntyre was warming up on the Gorilla Position when Braun Strowman showed up and asked why he didn’t thank him. Strowman told McIntyre that he would show him how to do things if he would just follow his lead. McIntyre ran through his credentials and said maybe Strowman should follow his lead. Strowman said he would go out there and beat both men by himself. He told McIntyre to watch and learn…

Powell’s POV: Well, at least the booking is consistent when it comes to Strowman’s character being stupid.

1. Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar in a handicap match. Before the match, Strowman declared that it would be a handicap match. The heel duo put Strowman down in the corner and put the boots to him until the referee called for the bell.

Braun Strowman beat Mace and T-Bar by DQ in 2:55.

Drew McIntyre ran out after the match and helped Strowman clear the ring. McIntyre bumped shoulders with McIntyre and asked if he was going to thank him. “You’re a funny guy, huh?” Strowman said going into a commercial break… [C]

2. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Mace and T-Bar. The match was joined in progress. McIntyre dropped T-Bar with a Future Shock DDT and had him pinned, but Mace broke it up. The wrestlers all fought to ringside. Strowman started doing his running shoulder block spot. McIntyre accidentally clotheslined Strowman. T-Bar dumped McIntyre over the barricade and returned to the ring while McIntyre was counted out.

Mace and T-Bar defeated Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

After the match, Strowman scooped up McIntyre and power slammed him. Strowman barked about the way McIntyre repaid him. Strowman barked that McIntyre is bullheaded…

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised men’s six-man tag match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was a win for Mace and T-Bar, but a count-out win over a bickering tag team isn’t exactly a sign of big things to come. Is this all leading to Strowman being added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash?

Backstage, McIntyre told Adam Pearce that he wants to face Strowman in a match tonight. “I can do that,” Pearce responded…

The Miz hosted Miz TV and was joined in the ring by John Morrison. Elias, and Jaxson Ryker. Miz boasted about his WWE 24 documentary and hyped the latest edition of Miz & Mrs. for after Raw. Elias strummed his guitar and introduced himself.

Miz spoke about Bad Bunny selling out his 2022 tour in minutes and said he wouldn’t sell out a flea market if it hadn’t been for him and Morrison. Miz said they had to give the WWE Universe something better. Miz said they wanted to present a concert.

Elias said it would be incredible, who said Miz and Morrison are musical geniuses like he is. Elias dedicated the song to his muse Shane McMahon. They did an acoustic version of “Hey Hey Hop Hop.”

The lights went out and Damian Preist was on the stage when they were turned on again. Priest mocked Miz for losing to Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance with Woods carrying his bass case with him. He opened the case once they got to ringside and tomatoes were inside. Priest and the New Day duo threw the tomatoes at the heels… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Raw writers just booked the punishment that they actually deserve.

3. Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and The Miz (w/John Morrison). The ring was mostly clean coming out of the break, but a few tomato chunks apparently fell off the heels in their corner. The babyfaces cleared the heel trio from the ring and then Woods played the trombone.

When Elias returned, Kingston performed a top rope cross body block and got a two count. Kingston went up top again a short time later, but Ryker pulled him down while the referee was distracted. Miz and Morrison took a cheap shot at Kingston on the floor. [C]

Preist had Elias pinned following a kick, but Miz broke it up. Priest hit a Falcon Arrow on Miz and then tagged in Woods, who wen top and leapt into a bad flying knee from Elias, which led to a two count. Woods made a blind tag. Priest and Woods held Ryker while Kingston hit him with a missile dropkick that led to another near fall.

Woods made another blind tag. Priest dove onto heels at ringside. Ryker knocked Woods down. Elias went up top, but Kingston pulled him down. Woods caught Ryker in an inside cradle and pinned him to win the match…

Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods defeated The Miz, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker in 16:50.

Sonya Deville was shown walking backstage. She opened a door and allowed Charlotte Flair to enter the building…

Powell’s POV: It’s an amazing coincidence that they just happened to cut to Deville while she seemed to be just walking backstage only to be right there when she opened the door for Flair!!! Anyway, the match filled a lot of time, which seemed to be its only real purpose.

Virk touted Miz & Mrs. as airing right after Raw…

Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Sonya Deville, who stood in the ring and introduced Charlotte Flair. Highlights aired of Flair attacking a referee last week.

[Hour Two] The referee was in the ring with Flair and Deville, who said she felt that Adam Pearce’s $100,000 fine and suspension were harsh. Flair apologized to WWE and the referee Eddie Orengo “for manhandling you last week.” Orengo accepted her apology. He added that he didn’t see Rhea Ripley interfere and if he had, Flair would have won the match.

Deville announced that Flair’s suspension has been lifted and she will return to in-ring action. WWE production pumped in some boos. Deville told Orengo that he would be the official for Flair’s match. Flair noted that Orengo said he made the mistake and asked for an apology. Orengo said he was sorry. “Good boy,” Flair said. Deville said Flair was reinstated and she looked forward to seeing her in action. Graves wondered if Pearce was aware of what happened.

Deville and Flair returned backstage where Pearce was waiting. Deville apologized. Pearce said he might accept her apology if he actually believed it…

Powell’s POV: So what’s stopping Pearce from announcing that it’s his decision and the fine and suspension stick? On the bright side, I have enjoyed the Deville undermining Pearce thus far. And congratulations to Eddie Orengo for being one of the few WWE referees to actually have his name mentioned on television in recent years.

Sheamus made his entrance for a U.S. Championship open challenge… [C]

Backstage, Braun Strowman pointed out Adam Pearce that he didn’t lose the Triple Threat match to Drew McIntyre when the No. 1 contender for WrestleMania Backlash was set. Strowman said he’s still in contention for the championship opportunity. He mocked Pearce by asking if he needed to run this by Sonya Deville. Pearce told Strowman that he would make the WWE Championship match a Triple Threat if Strowman beats McIntyre in the main event…

U.S. Champion Sheamus stood in the ring while footage air of his win over Humberto Carrillo last week. Sheamus invited another open challenger to come out while stressing that his championship would not be on the line.

Humberto Carrillo made his entrance while Saxton pointed out that he didn’t receive a fair opportunity last week. Sheamus asked Carrillo if he was loco for coming out again. Sheamus threw his hat at Carrillo and then attacked him. Sheamus got up and boasted, but Carrillo attacked him from behind.

Carrillo pulled Sheamus’s jacket over his head and roughed him up in NHL fight style. Carrillo sent Sheamus to ringside. When Sheamus tried to return, Carrillo dropkicked him multiple times, then hit him with a suicide dive that sent Sheamus crashing over the broadcast table. Carrillo headed to the back while Sheamus threw a fit…

Powell’s POV: I love it. I was hoping that it wouldn’t be a one and done for Carrillo last week. Only time will tell whether creative actually gets behind Carrillo, but I like that his character came back for more and didn’t just return to the 24/7 Title chase.

Backstage, Kevin Patrick tried to interview WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. MVP told Patrick that he could give him a hot scoop but he would not… [C]

An ad aired for the Randy Savage documentary that will premiere on A&E on Sunday night…

Sarah Schreiber stood on the backstage ring set and introduced Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Schreiber asked Ripley about Flair’s return. Ripley said that despite Flair’s apologies not meaning anything and enjoying seeing her fined, she’s happy that Flair is back. She said that maybe their paths will cross one day. Ripley said that while Flair is busy playing rugby with the referee, she’ll be busy remaining the Raw Women’s Champion…

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP made their entrance dressed in suits. Lashley spoke about beating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and said he would beat him again at WrestleMania Backlash. Lashley noted that there’s a chance that the match could become a Triple Threat.

MVP said he’s offended by that and questioned why WWE treats its champion like that. MVP said that any business involving that championship shouldn’t happen without their input. Lashley called it intentionally disrespectful. They ran through the usual Triple Threat possibility of the champion losing without being pinned, then Lashley stated that he will still be champion…

The broadcast team recapped highlights of Riddle beating Randy Orton last week…

Riddle was interviewed by Kevin Patrick backstage. Riddle drove his scooter around Patrick while talking about how he felt awesome. Riddle said Orton is like a slithering snake, but he smushed him like a sexy mongoose.

Randy Orton showed up and said he didn’t know what planet Riddle is from. “I’m from Earth,” Riddle said. Orton said they have nothing in common. Riddle said they are both from Earth. Orton said he thought he would teach Riddle a lesson in respect, but instead Riddle “sort of” earned his respect.

Orton recalled Riddle pitching the idea of forming the RKBro tag team. Orton asked Riddle if they would give it a shot. Orton said he called in a favor and they have a tag team match waiting if they want it. Riddle started rambling about ideas. Orton shushed him and said they might have a chat if things go well in the ring… [C]