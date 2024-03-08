WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Chad Gable, Michael Tarver, Ursula Hayden

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Arena. The show features Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins responding to the challenge issued by The Rock and Roman Reigns for a tag team match at night one of WrestleMania XL. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Thursday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Alexandria, Louisiana at Rapides Coliseum on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title, and LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

-WWE is in Lafayette, Louisiana at the Cajundome on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title, and LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Birthdays and Notables

-Michael Tarver (Tyrone Evans) is 47.

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) is 38.

-The late Ursula Hayden, who wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter in GLOW, was born on March 8, 1966. She died from cancer on December 3, 2022.