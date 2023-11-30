Roman Reigns returning for three upcoming Smackdown events

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised for three upcoming Smackdown events. WWE is advertising Reigns for December 15 Smackdown in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the January 5 Smackdown in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the January 19 Smackdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

Powell’s POV: Reigns’ last match took place at WWE Crown Jewel. He has wrestled only twice since SummerSlam back in August.