Roman Reigns returning for three upcoming Smackdown events

November 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised for three upcoming Smackdown events. WWE is advertising Reigns for December 15 Smackdown in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the January 5 Smackdown in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the January 19 Smackdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

Powell’s POV: Reigns’ last match took place at WWE Crown Jewel. He has wrestled only twice since SummerSlam back in August.

