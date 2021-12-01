Powell’s NXT 2.0 Hit List: Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano vs. Bronn Breaker in ladder matches for the advantage in the WarGames matches, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT 2.0 Hits

Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match for the WarGames advantage: A top notch ladder match involving two of the best women that WWE has on any of its rosters. It’s actually absurd that both wrestlers are still working for the developmental brand, but it is what it is. This was the better of the two ladder matches and the highlight of the night.

Johnny Gargano vs. Bronn Breaker in a ladder match for the WarGames advantage: A solid match, but hardly the classic that one would expect from a ladder match involving Gargano. There was not an established storyline between the two aside from the hastily booked new guys vs. NXT veterans feud. The women’s ladder match had the same issue, but Ray and Kai had the hotter match and were able to overcome it. The men’s match also lacked a definitive heel and babyface dynamic. It will be interesting to see if that’s an issue with the WarGames match or if it leads to a fun split-crowd reaction.

Solo Sikoa vs. Edris Enofe: A good match between two of NXT’s more impressive newcomers. Granted, we haven’t seen much of Enofe aside from this match and a 205 Live outing, but he has a good look and has made a favorable impression in both matches. I look forward to tracking the development of Sikoa and Enofe.

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase: If there was going to be a clean finish, then Grimes going over was the only realistic option given that he’s facing Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match on Sunday. The post match angle with Hudson showing off silly images of what Grimes will look like if he loses the match was a WWE favorite that felt beneath the intellectual Hudson character.

Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational: Here’s hoping the worthless WWE Cruiserweight Championship is rechristened the WWE Inclusive Championship. I’m not kidding. WWE has never shown any consistent interest in its cruiserweight division. They dedicated an entire show to it and quickly ran it into the ground. WWE 205 Live still exists, but it’s not even a cruiserweight show these days. I’ve lost any hope I had in WWE getting it right with the cruiserweights. So while I’m actually hoping to see AEW add a cruiserweight title at some point, I’m all for WWE doing away with their cruiserweight strap.

NXT 2.0 Misses

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles: There was nothing wrong with the match quality. I just can’t remember the last time I felt so numb to a match involving O’Reilly. The NXT tag division has some quality teams and yet it still feels ice cold. O’Reilly and Wagner have zero chemistry and I’m just not invested in watching them chase the tag titles. It continues to be disappointing that Wilde and Mendoza are pushed as henchmen for Santos Escobar rather than a strong heel tag team that holds up their end of the faction.

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz: I’m over Hartwell’s over the top concern for Dexter Lumis. This seems to be leading to Pirotta going solo and hopefully then we’ll get a refocussed Hartwell character.