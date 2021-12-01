What's happening...

AEW reportedly extends the contracts of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

December 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has triggered an extension clause that will keep “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson with the company for an additional two years. Wade Keller PWTorch.com reports that the duo initially signed a three-year contracts, and the extension kicks in on January 1, 2022.

Powell’s POV: In other words, the Bucks are locked in through the end of 2023. It’s unclear whether AEW has similar extension clauses in the contracts of fellow executive vice presidents Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. D_S December 1, 2021 @ 10:47 am

    Where else could they possibly go?

