AEW Dynamite preview: Continental Classic matches and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafira and Megan Bayne in a Holiday Deathmatch in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and his next challenger Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: The three tournament matches look really fun on paper. Joe vs. Kingston for the AEW Championship has been announced for next week’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. Tonight’s show will be live from Fishers, Indiana, at Fishers Event Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).