AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite grade, Riki Choshu, Super Crazy, Wolfgang, Ray Candy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Fishers, Indiana, at Fishers Event Center. The show includes another batch of Continental Classic tournament matches. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade during his same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Riki Choshu (Mitsuo Yoshida) is 74.

-Super Crazy (Francisco Islas Rueda) is 52.

-Wolfgang (Barry Young) is 39.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) was born on December 3, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 42 May 23, 1994.