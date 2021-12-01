AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes in an Atlanta Street Fight.

-Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a TBS Title tournament match.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn.

-CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at Gas South Arena.

We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW event in Georgia. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com