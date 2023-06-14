AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in an Eliminator match

-Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Wardlow vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin, Sting, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun

-Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Skye Blue won a four-way match on Friday’s Rampage to earn the right to challenge Storm. Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).