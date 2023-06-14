NXT TV preview: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship headlines Tuesday’s Gold Rush night one

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Championship with Mustafa Ali as special referee

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

Powell’s POV: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship is set for the Gold Rush Night Two on June 27. Tuesday’s NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).