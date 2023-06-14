AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Peter Avalon, Buzz Sawyer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show includes AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in an eliminator match. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C. (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) is 34.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.