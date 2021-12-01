WWE Raw viewership for the return of Edge and two title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.679 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.699 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s .49 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 10.894 million viewers for ESPN for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.679 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.763 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.594 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, fifth, and sixth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 30, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.741 million viewers.

The television ratings were delayed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. They should be back on track starting with the NXT 2.0 ratings expected to come out this afternoon around the usual time.