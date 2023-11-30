NXT TV rating for the penultimate edition before NXT Deadline

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 659,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 622,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, down a tick compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. We are finally caught up on the ratings following the Thanksgiving holiday, and the AEW Dynamite numbers should be available later today. The November 29, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 644,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.