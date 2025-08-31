Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee, Cedric Alexander, Priscilla Kelly, the latest WWE signee, Mark Henry cameo, Breezango reunion

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across four different recent indy shows. I’ll point out that all four shows are available, for free, on YouTube.

Association les Professionels du Catch “The Last Dance” in Nanterre, France, Aug. 31, 2025 (free on YouTube)

* Yes, this show took place HOURS before WWE’s “Clash in Paris” event. As the show title suggests, this is the final indy event for masked French star Aigle Blanc (he, along with Zozaya and Mike D Vecchio, have reportedly signed WWE contracts).

I’ve seen two or three shows from this room in the greater Paris metro area. It’s small — the ring is pushed up against one wall — and it’s packed with perhaps 200 fans. Lighting is good, but the commentary was in French. Other recognizable wrestlers on this show included Nina Samuels, Connor Mills, and LJ Cleary (fiancé of Lyra Valkyria).

* Prior to the main event, Mark Henry came to the ring to a massive ovation; he wore a CM Punk T-shirt. He said one sentence in French that got a roar of approval, then switched to English, saying he appreciates the response. He talked about how much he loves the passion of the French crowds. (It’s really hard to focus on his words, as the commentator is speaking over him to translate into French. Henry talked about how there were “six to eight” really good guys that he’s been scouting. He put over Leon Slater. “When we all support each other, we all win,” Henry said. He then got to shout out, “It’s tiimmmmmmmmme for the maaaaaaainnnnn event!”

Aigle Blanc, Kuro, Mecca, and Ricky Sosa vs. Josh-T and “La Tactique” Thiago Montero, Erin Ordo, and Nate Prince in an eight-man tag. Josh T’s heel team all had suckers in their mouth, and they came out first. As I noted in my past APC Catch review, Josh-T is a TALL (6’3″!!) thin Black man; think 2000s-era Human Tornado in his slender frame. I’m certainly more familiar with Blanc’s team. I’ve noted that with the blond locks coming out from under the mask, Blanc could pass as Matt Riddle; he’s got a great physique. Sosa is similar to Kevin Knight, but he’s taller, around 6’5″, and I consider him to be a top-tier European talent, too. Mecca has his hair tied in rows and looks similar to AEW’s Bryan Keith. Kuro is also similar to Sosa, but he’s closer to average height, maybe 5’11”. Blanc, of course, came out last to a MASSIVE pop, and he hugged many, many people at ringside. Even with a mask on, you could see he was crying at the response he was receiving today. His music ended, but the crowd kept chanting his name.

Okay, we finally got underway. Kuro opened for the babyface team against Josh-T. I don’t know the heels at all, so I don’t know which one was which. Mecca was in for a few seconds, then Sosa got in and fought a thick, white man. Aigle Blanc entered at 3:00 and traded fast reversals with one of his opponents. All eight fought, and the babyfaces hit stereo superkicks at 5:00. The heels suddenly had Blanc alone in the ring and attacked him. They ripped off his mask and held it up as a trophy! Blanc curled up on the mat, protecting his identity. One of them put the mask on. Kuro hit a top-rope crossbody block on the heels at 9:00, a Helluva Kick, and a rolling cannonball.

The heels now began working over Kuro, who wore bright pink pants. Sosa and Kuro jumped in the ring and helped beat up the heels. Kuro is thick; he put two guys on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. Sosa powerbombed one heel onto the other at 12:00. Meanwhile, Blanc stood up at ringside, now that he had his mask back on. He hit a running neckbreaker in the ring, then a leaping Nemeth-style inverted DDT. Aigle hit a leaping Flatliner move and was fired up. Kuro dove through the ropes onto all the heels at 14:30. Sosa hit a dive over the ropes onto the heels. Kuro and Blanc went to the top rope, put their arms on each other’s shoulders, and hit a team flip dive to the floor onto everyone, and this place was going nuts!

The ref joined in, hitting a flip dive over the ropes onto everyone at 16:30, and the crowd loved that. Everyone got into the ring, and a heel hit a top-rope frogsplash on Blanc for a nearfall. All four heels piled on Blanc for a pin, but the other babyfaces made the save. Everyone started hitting kicks and clotheslines. Sosaa hit an enzuigiri at 18:30. Josh-T hit a Canadian Destroyer. Kuro hit a short-arm clothesline on Josh-T. Mecca hit a frog splash. Blanc nailed a top-rope 450 Splash. Blanc hit a pumphandle powerbomb move for the pin. A deeply satisfying main event.

Aigle Blanc, Kuro, Mecca, and Ricky Sosa defeated Josh-T, Thiago Montero, Erin Ordo, and Nate Prince at 20:15.

* The crowd began throwing confetti into the ring. Blanc sat up and leaned against the ropes, and it looked like he was fighting back tears again. He stood and bowed to the crowd. The camera panned over to Mecca, who was weeping. The seven other guys in the match — babyfaces and heels alike — sat in one corner to give Blanc the ring to speak. Several people (I presume his family?) got into the ring and jumped and hugged Blanc. What a neat moment. Finally, he got on the mic, but of course, I didn’t understand him. This is the sort of send-off that every indy wrestler would hope to receive.

GWE, “GalaxyCon Street Fest” in Raleigh, North Carolina, outside the Raleigh Convention Center on July 26, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is a seven-match outdoor show with a canopy over the ring. As you can see, they brought in some big-name talent to fight their local competitors. The lighting was really good for a show when it was pitch-black out. Overall, this is an above-average production. There is a HUGE crowd watching; easily 400 or more. There is NO commentary, but we occasionally hear a voice over the speakers saying a few words about the action.

* Like a few other promotions (notably West Coast Pro!), they uploaded each match as a separate video file — rather than just one full show. But all seven matches are there if you choose to watch them all.

Priscilla Kelly and Kelsey Raegan vs. Cosmic and Airica Demia. This match was early in the show, and the sun was still out but clearly was going down. I’m fairly familiar with all four women. Both Cosmic and Demia have a splash of green hair. Raegan is tall and slender with long red hair. I’ve compared second-generation wrestler Demia to Billie Starkz; they are the same age and have fairly identical builds. Kelly and Raegan wore fairly identical black gear. Raegan and Cosmic opened and traded standing switches. Priscilla got in and hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Raegan rubbed her butt in Cosmic’s face.

Demia jumped in and helped beat down Raegan in their corner; yes, the green-haired girls are the heels. Demia unloaded some kicks to Kelsey’s stomach at 3:00. The green-haired duo taunted Priscilla but didn’t let Kelsey tap out. Demia applied a rear-naked choke at 4:30. She mounted Kelsey and repeatedly punched her in the face. Cosmic hit a kick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 6:30. The heels kept cutting off a hot tag. Kelsey hit a superkick on Demia!

Priscilla finally got the hot tag at 8:00 to enter for the first time, and she hit some kicks on each heel, a clothesline on Demia, then a sideslam for a nearfall. She kicked Cosmic to the ground. Demia hit a Superman Punch on Priscilla for a nearfall. Cosmic, standing on the floor, struck Priscilla in the ropes, allowing Demia to get a rollup for a nearfall. However, Priscilla reversed it, got a rollup of her own, and the pin. Yes. Priscilla was in the match for about 90 seconds.

Priscilla Kelly and Kelsey Raegan defeated Cosmic and Airica Demia at 9:29.

Caleb Konley vs. Trevor Lee vs. Alex Daniels for the GWE National Title. It was now completely dark, but the lighting was shockingly good. I’m unfamiliar with Daniels, so I assume he’s here to eat the pin. He’s a white kid who wore a Star Trek uniform. Okay… A nice pop for NC native Lee, and he got the crowd fired up. Konley came out last, holding the belt. Again, he’s got thicker dark hair and no longer plays up the “Kaleb with a K” gimmick he had in TNA. Quick reversals from all three at the bell; Lee and Alex are the babyfaces, and they clotheslined Konley to the floor, then they fought each other. Caleb pulled Daniels to the floor, so all three fought at ringside.

Back in the ring, Daniels hit some forearm strikes on Konley. Konley tied him in a pendulum at 3:00. Lee hit some chops and roundhouse kicks on Konley. Konley threw the babyfaces onto each other and hit a basement dropkick in the corner on both for a nearfall at 4:30. These three were sprinting. Danels pushed Konley’s face into Lee’s groin, then he hit a flipping senton on Konley, but Caleb rolled away to avoid being pinned. Lee hit a hard clothesline and a diving forearm strike on Daniels, then a German Suplex on Caleb. Lee hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall, but Daniels made the save at 6:30, and they were all down.

They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Lee hit more roundhouse kicks. They did a Tower of Doom spot and everyone was down. Lee, who was on bottom of the tower, tried getting some pins. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Konley swung and missed with his title belt. Lee and Daniels traded forearm strikes. Lee hit his Cave-In stomp to Daniels’ chest! However, Caleb pushed Trevor to the floor and stole the pin on Daniels. That was a hot match before a hot crowd.

Caleb Konley defeated Trevor Lee and Alex Daniels to retain the GWE National Title at 9:12.

“Dirty Breeze” Johnny “Dango” Curtis and Tyler Breeze vs. Mr. Crummels and Sonny Defarge. I don’t know the youngsters. Crummels and Defarge look like extras in a musical about the Irish set in the 1800s. They came out first and talked about how great they are, so the crowd quickly turned on them. Dirty Breeze came out to their WWE dance song. JDC said he doesn’t feel like fighting, so he instead challenged the cartoonish Irish guys to a “strut-off.” Of course, the heels attacked Dirty Breeze from behind, and we’re underway! They brawled around ringside. They got in the ring and we had a bell to *officially* begin at 1:13. They both punched an opponent in the corner as this crowd counted along.

They did a sunset flip spot where JDC was basically doing the limbo but managed to avoid falling over; it was quite comical. Sonny (who has a thick mustache and pointed beard) worked over Breeze. Crummels is shorter with green hair, and the heels continued to beat up Breeze. Crummels hit a missile dropkick at 4:30, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Dango got the hot tag at 6:30 and he hit some clotheslines, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Defarge accidentally clotheslined his teammate! Dirty Breeze hit stereo superkicks on Defarge, then on Crummels. Curtis covered Crummels for the pin. Short and to the point, and this crowd loved it.

Johnny “Dango” Curtis and Tyler Breeze defeated Sonny Defarge and Mr. Crummels at 7:56/official time of 6:43.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Misled Youth” Joshua Masters and Jude Mackenzie. Yeah, I don’t know these youngsters either. Masters and Mackenzie wore makeup like they were members of the Headbangers, but they wore black leather. They certainly look like members of a rock band. A huge pop for the Hardy Boys. A quick Google search says Mackenzie is the guy with blue hair who has a passing resemblance to TJP, while Masters is bald with a passing resemblance to Josh Alexander. We got a “TNA!” chant before the bell. Matt and Jude opened, but Mackenzie stalled in the ropes rather than tie up, and we had a loud “You’re a pu–y!” chant at him.

Matt did the ‘delete’ hand motion, and that got the crowd chanting that. They finally tied up at 2:30 (yes, they hadn’t touched until now) and Matt twisted Mackenzie’s arm. Jeff entered and also targeted the left arm. Masters entered, but Jeff threw him head-first into the corner and hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs. The youngsters began working over Matt in their corner. Jude hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 6:30. Masters choked him on the mat. Matt hit a Side Effect at 8:30.

Jeff got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines and his double leg-drop between the legs to get a nearfall. He made the ‘delete’ hand motion and hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker on Mackenzie for a nearfall. Mackenzie hit a stunner. Mackenzie missed a flying move into the corner. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate and Matt hit a stunner for a nearfall. The Hardys hit stereo stunners. Jeff peeled off the shirt — squeals! — hit the Swanton Bomb, and scored the pin. Sure, it is ‘paint by numbers’ for these two, but the crowd was HOT and into everything they just did. Fun match.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated Joshua Masters and Jude Mackenzie at 11:47.

Fighttt Pro “Enter the Fightt, Round 2” in Paulsboro, N.J., on June 29, 2025 (free on YouTube)

Paulsboro is located straight south of Philadelphia. This is a well-lit room. We have green ropes. Most of the fans sat on one side of the ring, and there were about 100-150 spectators here. I’ve seen a lot of the guys in this lineup on other New Jersey-area shows, including some former ROH names (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, LSG, O’Shay Edwards.)

Rhett Titus vs. Cedric Alexander for the Premier Hybrid Division Title in a last man standing match. To win this, you must get a pin, then your opponent must be down for a 10-count. This was the main event. A video package aired, and we heard from both competitors. Rhett still has a great physique; I just always felt like something was missing with him; he just never quite clicked as a ‘big name’ on the ROH roster. They have a clock on the screen counting up from 0:00. Standing switches and they tied each other up on the mat. Cedric twisted the left leg and tied it up. They got to their feet and traded chops at 3:30. Rhett hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

Rhett hit some blows to the kidneys, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:00. He whipped Cedric into a corner and remained in charge. Cedric fired up and hit some spin kicks, then a German Suplex at 9:00, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Rhett hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 11:30. Rhett hit a Helluva Kick, then a second one. Cedric nailed the Lumbar Check for a pin at 12:28. However, Rhett rolled to the floor to land on his feet just before the 10-count.

They fought on the floor. Rhett hit a dropkick on Cedric! he rolled into the ring. Cedric dove back in at 15:00 before being counted out. Rhett hit a dropkick and got a pin at 15:11. Cedric was unable to get back to his feet before the 10-count, so Rhett was the winner. I get the idea here… Cedric proved he could get a pin first on Rhett, but it allowed the local to retain his title by the quirky rules of this match.

Rhett Titus defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the Premier Hybrid Title at 15:47.

DOA Wrestling “Queen of Thorns” in Portland, Oregon, at the Jackson Armory on Aug. 9, 2025

This is a plain gym. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 250. This show is a women’s tournament with 12 competitors. There are six first-round matches, then two three-way semifinal matches, and the finals. I chose to watch three first-round matches and the finals. I’ve seen most of these women before, typically in Prestige or Defy Wrestling in the Pacific Northwest scene.

Brooke Havok vs. Abigail Warren in a first-round tournament match. Havok is a regular on indy shows across the country. I don’t think I’ve seen transgender wrestler Warren before; Abigail is ‘the bruja’ (a witch!) and is much taller and heavier with blue hair. The on-screen graphic told viewers that Havok has wrestled in ROH and AEW (but of course I knew that!) The bigger Abigail easily threw her to the mat and stomped on Brooke. Brooke hit a hard knee lift to the jaw, then a huracanrana at 1:30 and a second-rope missile dropkick that sent Warren to the floor.

Brooke rolled to the floor and hit some chops. In the ring, Warren took control. Havok hit a superkick. Warren hit a hard clothesline. Brooke hit some kicks. Warren hit some slaps, and they traded forearm strikes. Brooke hit a Superman Punch and a senton for a nearfall. Warren hit a suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Brooke got a sunset flip and some dropkicks into the corner, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Abigail hit a running Claymore Kick for the pin. A bit of an upset as I expected the nationally-known wrestler to win, although I now see that Warren reached the finals of this tournament in 2023.

Abigail Warren defeated Brooke Havok at 8:50 to advance.

Liiza Hall vs. Anne Beretta in a first-round tournament match. My first time seeing Beretta; she’s new enough that she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. She’s not heavy but appears to be thicker and strong, a bit like Jordynne Grace, and she carried a Cat o’ Nine Tails whip to give her a dominatrix vibe. Liiza is tall and thin, and I’ve seen her several times. Basic standing switches early on, and Hall tied up the legs. Liiza is so thin, and Beretta is such a powerhouse! Hall knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. Beretta hit a back suplex. She hit a hard clothesline into the corner and a gut-wrench suplex at 4:30.

Beretta tied Hall’s arms up, and she slapped Liiza in the chest and was in control. Hall hit a running neckbreaker at 6:00, a clothesline and a superkick, then a German Suplex and a shining wizard for a nearfall. Beretta hit a DDT for a nearfall, but Hall got a foot on the ropes. She hit a neckbreaker over her knee and a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and Hall hit some European Uppercuts and a spin kick to the head. She applied a Rings of Saturn-style double-armbar, but Beretta got a foot on the ropes. Liiza tied her in a hammerlock submission hold on the mat, and Beretta tapped out. That was really good. No idea how many matches Beretta has had, but she looked more polished than a rookie.

Liiza Hall defeated Anne Beretta at 9:23 to advance.

Su Yung vs. Kikyo in a first-round tournament match. I don’t think I’ve seen Kikyo, who is much bigger than former TNA star Yung. She is much thicker (bigger than Piper Niven) with blue streaks in her dark, black hair, and her cagematch.net bio says she is a 16-year pro at age 36. Su Yung came out second, still looking scary with white ghostly makeup and her torn pink dress. (She suffered some major injuries with broken bones in her face last year, so it’s good to see her back in action.) At the bell, Kikyo hit a running buttbump that sent Yung through the ropes and to the floor. She rolled to the floor and stomped on Yung.

They brawled at ringside, and Kikyo hit a snap suplex onto the cement floor at 1:30. Kikyo set up for a dive, but Su pushed a fan in the front row into the ropes, and the fan crashed into Kikyo. They got in the ring, and Su was now in charge, and she choked Kikyo in the ropes. Kikyo hit a uranage at 4:00. She went to the second rope as if to go for a frogsplash, but Su tripped her and hit a Goldust-style Shattered Dreams punt kick. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Kikyo hit a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 6:00.

Su Yung hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Kikyo dropped her face-first on the ring apron at 8:30, then she hit a massive running cannonball off the apron to the floor! In the ring, Kikyo hit a big senton for a nearfall. She hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Su Yung rolled her up out of nowhere for the flash pin. That topped all expectations, too. Kikyo moves well for her size.

Su Yung defeated Kikyo at 9:53 to advance.

Rebel Kel vs. Amira in the tournament finals. A reminder, this is their third match each on this show. Amira is the short powerhouse and a regular on Prestige shows; she has spent most of her summer competing in Japan for Marigold and Marvelous. Rebel Kel is tall and slender and wore all black (this is not the Rebel who used to appear in AEW with Britt Baker). She came out first. Amira ran into the ring and attacked Rebel, and we’re underway! Amira hit a running somersault off the apron to the floor at 1:00. Amira wasn’t heavy before, but she has slimmed down since I last saw her.

They continued to fight on the floor. Amira sat Rebel in a chair and chopped her repeatedly. Rebel swung Amira’s head into the ring post at 4:00. They got back into the ring, and Rebel hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 6:00. Rebel hit a Pedigree for a nearfall. She applied a hammerlock on the mat and kept Amira grounded. Amira hit several German Suplexes and got a nearfall at 8:00. Rebel hit a stunner for a believable nearfall. Amira scooped her into her arms and hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. That was really good, too.

Amira defeated Rebel Kel at 9:33 to win the Queen of Thorns tournament.

Amira was handed a trophy that was maybe two feet tall. All the women who competed on the show came out and surrounded the ring, and the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” She got on the mic and thanked the crowd. She called herself “The queen of Portland” and noted she is “back home.” Everyone piled into the ring for a group pic, including the refs.

Final Thoughts: That send-off for Aigle Blanc was special. I definitely endorse all three European stars that WWE has signed, and I think all three could wind up on NXT TV before the year is over. I know having French-only commentary with no subtitles will turn off viewers, but that match is definitely worth checking out to see some top-notch European talent.

I really loved the vibe and atmosphere of that outdoor show in Raleigh, N.C. Trevor Lee-Caleb Konley-Alex Daniels had an all-out sprint to pack a lot of action in 10 minutes. I enjoyed Amira-Rebel Kel for third, but all the matches in that women’s tournament event were quite good.