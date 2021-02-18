NXT TV preview: Matches set for the next two episodes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title match.

-Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro.

The following matches and events are advertised for the March 3 edition of the NXT television show.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter for the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Technically, Li said he would purge Catanzaro next week, so I’m just assuming they will have a singles match. Escobar delivered a promo on Wednesday’s show to announce that he was going home and would face Kross on his time, which led to William Regal moving the match to next week. Regal also announced that Escobar would be suspended and stripped of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship if he fails to appear next week. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.