AEW Dynamite preview: Six matches set for the next two episodes

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

-An Eliminator tournament match (see below)

-Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler.

The following matches are advertised for the March 3 edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

-Tully Blanchard and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt in a six-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker and Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti matches on Monday’s YouTube special will meet on Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place, and the March 3 show will be broadcast live from the same venue. Join Jake Barnett for the live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.