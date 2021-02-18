NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Raymond Rougeau, Tim Storm, Charly Manson, Mildred Burke, Ivan Koloff, Eddie Gilbert, Larry Sweeney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Well, if all goes according to plan. Jake is based in Texas and has had power issues for the last week, so hopefully things will work out. If they do, Jake and I will discuss all the news of the week and share our predictions for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade, thanks mostly to the third hour being filled by the gauntlet match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Raymond Rougeau is 66.

-Tim Storm (Timothy Scoggins) is 56.

-Charly Manson (Jesus Pozos) is 46.

-The late Mildred Burke (Mildred Bliss) died of a stroke at age 73 on February 18, 1989.

-Ivan Koloff (Oreal Donald Perras) died of liver cancer at age 74 on February 18, 2017.

-The late Eddie Gilbert died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander Whybrow) was born on February 18, 1981. He took his own life on April 11, 2011 after a long battle with mental illness.