WWE Raw results (3/11): Powell’s live review of Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the IC Title, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,607)

Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Aired live March 11, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a shot of Lincoln Financial Field while Michael Cole checked in on commentary and said we are 26 days away from the event. He hyped Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania night one. A shot aired of the Toyota Center’s exterior, which Cole said was sold out.

Footage aired of rapper Travis Scott arriving earlier in the day and being greeted by Jey Uso. A separate timestamped shot aired of Gunther’s arrival earlier in the day… Pat McAfee was on commentary with Cole, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance while a graphic listed him as having beaten Jey Uso last week. Some fans gave McIntyre the “What?” treatment. He put it to rest by saying, “Say ‘what’ if you’re glad I took out CM Punk.” Funny. McIntyre said he always tells the truth and he always has the answers.

McIntyre asked the fans if they wanted to know the answers to the bigger picture. A “CM Punk” chant broke out. McIntyre laughed and said absolutely not, then looked into the camera and said he expected a thank you from Punk because he’s the only thing keeping him relevant.

McIntyre brought up The Rock. He spoke about how pro wrestling started at carnivals and then moved to armories and now they work with one of the most powerful people on earth. McIntyre said he gets why Cody Rhodes is upset, but it doesn’t involve him, nor does it involve Seth Rollins. McIntyre said everyone from the locker room to the board knows that he is a champion the company can be proud of.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance and told McIntyre to do everyone a favor by shutting his mouth.