CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the rules of engagement segment with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, LA Knight, various NXT wrestlers appearing on the show, SummerSlam developments, and more.