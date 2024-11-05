Smash Wrestling “Challenge Accepted” results: Vetter’s review of Sinner & Saint vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the Smash Tag Titles, Psycho Mike Rollins vs. Jake Hager for the Smash Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Smash Wrestling “Challenge Accepted”

October 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario at

The venue is a large retrofitted factory. I’ve seen a show here before and it’s an attractive, brick building. Lighting is good and the crowd is maybe 150-200. Veda Scott and Steve Argintaru provided commentary.

1. Jody Threat vs. Kristara for the Smash Women’s Title. Jody has the clear size advantage and the crowd was behind her. Jody knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Kristara applied a head-scissors lock around the neck. Kristara hit a spinning heel kick for a nearfall at 3:30. Jody hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. They went to the floor and traded chops. Jody grabbed a beer from a fan and chugged it. Back in the ring, Kristara hit a top-rope crossbody block at 7:30, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Jody fired back with a release German Suplex and she was fired up. Kistara hit a big boot and got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded rollups and Jody hit a spear, then an F5 face plant for the pin. A really good opener.

Jody Threat defeated Kristara to retain the Smash Women’s Title at 10:05.

2. Mark Wheeler vs. Ethan Allen. Allen is a Brit; I just saw him on a Progress Wrestling show in the past week, and it’s his Smash Wrestling debut. He’s a young, pale kid with a short haircut and he’s giving up a lot of size to Wheeler (think Bobby Roode.) Wheeler pushed him into the corner and jawed at him. Basic offense early on, and Wheeler kept him grounded in a headlock. Allen leapt off the ropes but Wheeler caught him and suplexed him at 4:30. They traded rollups, and Allen hit some chops. Wheeler caught him with a superkick and a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30. Wheeler hit a stiff kick to the spine. Allen gave one back to Wheeler! Allen hit a snap suplex into the corner at 9:30 and that popped the crowd. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall.

Allen applied a crossface and the crowd taunted Wheeler to tap out, but he reached the ropes. Wheeler hit a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall at 11:30. Allen laid in some left-handed punches and some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Wheeler hit a big boot to the chest for a nearfall. Allen hit a top-rope double-underhook suplex to the mat, then a running knee for a believable nearfall at 14:00. (We had a nice replay here of that sequence.) They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Wheeler hit a dropkick, then a swinging uranage, for the clean pin. That built nicely and was really good.

Mark Wheeler defeated Ethan Allen at 15:20.

3. Tarik vs. Bryce Hansen. I saw Tarik on the last Smash show I watched. He has darker features, black curly hair and a short, thick beard. Bryce has curly blond hair with a bit of a mullet. (Think Sid Vicious’ haircut.) Intense lockup and quick mat reversals to open. Tarik hit a series of chops, including some to the thigh. Bryce wound up upside-down in the ropes and Tarik hit another 10 chops at 4:00. Bryce hit a back suplex for a nearfall and he took control, keeping Tarik grounded. Tarik hit a flying back elbow in the corner at 7:00, then a discus forearm. Bryce hit a basement dropkick and a suplex. Tarik hit some clotheslines, then he hit a step-up enzuigiri, then a Backpack Stunner at 9:00.

Bryce hit a Northern Lights Suplex and another suplex, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Tarik hit a twisting dive to the floor at 12:30. In the ring, he hit a pop-up forearm strike and a kick, then another pop-up strike. He hit a pop-up Pele Kick, then a second-rope flying knee to the back of the head for the pin. That was hard-hitting.

Tarik defeated Bryce Hansen at 13:03.

4. Psycho Mike Rollins vs. Jake Hager for the Smash Wrestling Title. Rollins just appeared on a Maple Leaf Pro show; he has the dead glare of Dexter Lumis. Hager wore his purple hat. They worked each other’s left arms early on. They traded shoulder tackles with neither man budging. Mike finally fell to the floor at 3:30, and they fought at ringside. The back of Hager’s trunks have the AEW logo, and Rollins repeatedly rammed Hager’s head into the ring apron. In the ring, Hager put the purple hat on Rollins and he hit a back suplex. Mike put the hat back on Hager, but Jake blocked a suplex attempt. Jake hit another back suplex for a nearfall at 6:30.

Jake got flipped to the floor. In the ring, Mike hit a bodyslam (it’s his signature move), and the crowd demanded more. Yes, Mike hit more bodyslams and got a nearfall at 8:30, and he argued with the ref. Mike bodyslammed THE HAT onto Jake and got a nearfall. (The crowd was totally into this silliness.) Mike shouted he had a new finishing move… and he applied a rear-naked choke. Jake hit a series of clotheslines into the corner. Jake set up for a Vader Bomb but he landed on his feet and grabbed Mike’s foot and applied an ankle lock at 12:00. They traded rollups, and Mike got the pin! Fun match; a decent mix of action and comedy.

Psycho Mike Rollins defeated Jake Hager to retain the Smash Wrestling Title at 12:28.

5. Mike Bailey vs. Zak Patterson vs. Conan Lycan. Patterson is young and smug and I immediately make an Austin Theory comparison; I’m not sure if I’ve seen him before. Lycan has a good physique and long curly hair; I’ve seen a lot of him lately in some Chicago indies (think Crowbar but a bit bigger). Lycan and Patterson shoved each other and initially ignored (the much smaller) Bailey. Mike jumped in, but they shoved him to the mat. Mike hit a huracanrana. Bailey hit a dropkick at 2:00. Lycan bodyslammed Bailey and hit a one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall. Patterson slammed Bailey to the mat at 4:00 and did some push-ups. Zak hit a gutwrench suplex on Lycan for a nearfall.

Bailey hit his Speedball kicks to the thighs and ribs on Zak at 5:30. He hit a series of kicks, then a running Shooting Star Press. However, Lycan gave Bailey a Styles Clash onto Zak for a nearfall! Nice! Lycan missed a 450 Splash. Bailey hit a DOUBLE Crucifix Driver for nearfalls. Neat. Lycan and Zak hit stereo clotheslines and everyone was down at 7:30. Those two got up and traded forearm strikes. Bailey finally jumped in and also hit forearm strikes on both guys. Bailey hit his Triangle Moonsault to the floor on Zak, then a moonsault kneedrop onto Lycan on the ring apron. However, he missed a Shooting Star Press and landed on his feet. Lycan hit a flip dive to the floor onto both of them at 11:00.

In the ring, Bailey hit his moonsault kneedrop on Lycan. He hit a superkick, then a Tornado Kick in the corner. Zak jumped in the ring, grabbed Bailey, and hit an “F10” tossing Bailey high in the air, and getting a nearfall. Zak stole a pinfall attempt and got a nearfall on Bailey. Bailey hit the Ultima Weapon on Conan’s back and he pinned Lycan. That was really good. Zak was impressive here. Mike and Conan shook hands; Patterson declined and left.

Mike Bailey defeated Zak Patterson and Conan Lycan at 14:15.

6. Jax Williams (w/Vanna Black) vs. Brent Banks in a no-DQ match. The crowd chanted “overrated!” at Williams. Jax has his long curly hair up in a ponytail, a bit like Tyler Bate or JD McDonagh. Banks was on both Maple Leaf Wrestling shows this month. Banks charged into the ring, tackled Jax, and we’re underway! Jax clotheslined him to the floor. They brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring at 4:00 and teased throwing each other into a chair wedged in the corner. Finally, Jax sent him crashing into the chair, and Brent fell to the floor. In the ring, Jax hit a guillotine leg drop and was in charge. He struck Brent across the back with a kendo stick at 6:30, and more strikes to the leg. Jax hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall.

Jax hit a suplex for a nearfall and remained in charge. Vanna choked Brent with a chain around the ring post. Banks dove through the ropes onto Jax at 10:30. Banks clotheslined Jax to the floor, then he hit another dive through the ropes. In the ring, Banks hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Brent finally grabbed the kendo stick and struck Jax across the back a few times. Vanna kicked Brent and immediately ducked back to the floor. Jax slammed Brent stomach-first onto folded chairs and got a nearfall at 14:00. Vanna jumped back into the ring and she set up several chairs. Jax hit a second-rope superplex, but Brent rolled through and hit his own suplex and they were both down.

They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Banks stomped on Jax’s fingers, then he hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread onto a folded chair at 17:30. Banks hit Jax repeatedly on the back with a chair, until Vanna jumped in and covered Jax! The crowd wanted Banks to hit Vanna, but he hesitated. Of course, she hit a low blow uppercut on Banks. Jax hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 19:00. Jax and Vanna yelled at the ref. Vanna slid a big door into the ring and they set it up in the corner. Banks hit a springboard stunner. He hit a Death Valley Driver through the door in the corner and scored the pin. That was fun and my idea of a hardcore match; yes we had kendo sticks, chairs and tables, but no blood, gusset plates, panes of glass or light tubes.

Brent Banks defeated Jax Williams at 21:12.

* Jax got on the mic and said he didn’t lose the match… he blamed Vanna! He said it better not happen again, and she assured him it wouldn’t. She said he’s bringing him to the top, and they left together.

7. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. “Super Smash Brothers” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles. This is the sixth title defense for S&S. Veda was surprised that SSB have never held these tag titles. Uno is dressed like Mankind again. Uno and Judas opened, and Uno knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Stu and Williams traded mat reversals, and Stu hit a dropkick at 2:30. SSB began working over Williams in their corner. SSB hit a Chasing the Dragon combo on Judas. Uno worked over Judas’ leg in the ring. Judas and Stu traded chops and forearms. S&S hit some quick team moves on Uno and grounded him. Williams stomped on the elbow at 6:00, and S&S worked over Uno’s left arm.

Uno began chopping both heels and hit a running neckbreaker on Williams at 8:30. However, Judas knocked Stu off the apron so he couldn’t tag in. Uno hit a double back suplex. Stu tagged in and hit a belly-to-belly on Judas, then one on Williams. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam and a Lionsault on Williams for a nearfall at 9:30. S&S now began working over Stu and they hit some quick kicks. Stu hit a double Pele Kick. Uno tagged back in and hit some jab punches on both heels. Stu hit a German Suplex on Williams, then a double German Suplex on both heels at 12:30! Stu hit a top-rope 450 Splash and Uno made the cover for a nearfall. SSB accidentally collided! Williams hit a dive to the floor on Uno. Williams hit an Angels Wings and pinned Stu. That was really good.

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated Stu Grayson and Evil Uno to retain the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 13:50.

Final Thoughts: A really fun show and everything here worked for me. I’ll go with the main event for best match, and Bailey’s three-way for second. Jax and Banks put together a really good no-DQ match and that takes third, but I’ll reiterate that this was a really good top-to-bottom show. As I noted, it is free on Youtube and worth checking out.