AEW Collision rating: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 349,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show had 321,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. One year earlier, the November 4, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 366,000 viewers with a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic for a show that aired on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel.