TNA Genesis lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match for the TNA World Championship with Nic Nemeth as special referee

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Zaria for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Eric Young vs. BDE vs. a wrestler TBA in a four-way for the TNA International Championship

-JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match

-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Cedric Alexander in a three-way

-Elijah vs. Mustfa Ali

-AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade

Powell’s POV: Santino Marella added the four-way match and teased that the fourth wrestler made their name in Texas. My money is on Bronko Lubich. Wait, he’s no longer with us? Okay, then I’ll go with Brian Adias. Join John Moore for his live review of Genesis as the show airs Saturday on pay-per-view television and TrillerTV.com at. The pre-show starts at 6CT/7ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).