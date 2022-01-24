AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show. The results are courtesy of Rich Bailin, whose reviews of AEW Dark Elevation are available on Tuesday mornings.

1. Leyla Hirsch defeated Brittany Blake by submission.

2. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins.

3. Brandi Rhodes defeated Willow Nightingale by submission.

4. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Mike Fowler and Logan Laroux.

5. Red Velvet defeated Janai Kai.

6. Santana and Ortiz defeated Goldy and Breaux Keller.

7. Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho defeated Leva Bates and Jordan Blade.

8. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

