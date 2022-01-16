Mustafa Ali asking to be released from his WWE contract

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) announced via social media that he is requesting to be released from his WWE contract. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” he wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether WWE intends to grant his release. Ali hasn’t appeared on WWE television since October 2021. And given how many wrestlers the company has released, I would be surprised if they don’t honor Ali’s request. He’s a talented performer who shouldn’t have any trouble finding work if he becomes a free agent.