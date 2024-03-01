WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (3/1): Powell’s review of The Rock’s appearance with The Bloodline, Kabuki Warriors vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai, Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,280)

Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

Aired live March 1, 2024 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with an Elimination Chamber video package… A shot aired of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia while Corey Graves checked in on commentary and noted that we are five weeks away from WrestleMania. They transitioned to a shot of the exterior of the Smackdown host venue. Graves was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ entrance music played and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. A graphic listed that Reigns has been champion for 1,279 days.

Ten minutes into the show, Reigns told the Glendale crowd to acknowledge him. Reigns said it used to be louder. He said he knows it’s not him, so it must be the fans. Reigns did a second take and the fans were louder with their mix of boos and cheers. A “Cody” chant followed. Reigns acted annoyed and said he would try it one last time.

Reigns said if the fans didn’t get on his page, he will have fulfilled his obligation and would leave. Reigns barked at the fans to acknowledge him. “We’re done here,” Reigns said. He told Heyman to call the FBO and fire up the jet because he was done. Heyman told Reigns they couldn’t leave yet. “He’s coming out,” Heyman explained.

Heyman told the crowd that The People’s Champ, the BBE up in this WWE, and the greatest movie star of all-time would appear live. Heyman told the fans that The Rock would appear after the break. Reigns stood in the corner looking bothered by the fans as they went to commercial. [C]

The Rock’s entrance theme played coming out of the break. Rock walked out dressed in another wild shirt and stood on the stage and looked around the building. Reigns was shown pouting in the ring and was looking away from Rock, who was heavily cheered by the fans. When they cut back to Reigns, he watched Rock walk to the ring. The screen went black for a second or two a couple times.

Reigns looked annoyed while Rock stood in the ring with his shades on. A loud “Rocky” chant broke out along with some boos and the feed cut out again for another second. “Are you sure you wanna boo The Rock?” Rock asked the crowd before the feed cut out again. Ugh.

Rock told the fans that he had some news to share and that they might even be proud of. Rock said Glendale is apparently ten miles away from Phoenix. Rock asked the fans if there were a lot of people from Phoenix in attendance, which drew some cheers.

Rock said the number one city in America for cocaine and meth use is Phoenix. “And here’s what the means, finally your life has meaning, because finally you cactus loving crackheads have something worth shooting in your veins.” The feed cut out a couple more times before Rock said he finally came back to Arizona. Reigns still looked annoyed, though not as annoyed as viewers at home because the feed kept cutting out.

Rock said he was in a good mood and so was Jimmy and Sikoa, though he conceded that you wouldn’t know it by looking at him. “That’s his happy face,” Rock said of Sikoa. Rock said pro wrestling is cool again and that’s why they have been selling out. Rock said wrestling is cool against due to himself, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline. Some fans booed and another “Rocky” chant broke out.

Rock said that if Cody doesn’t accept the challenge, then he and Reigns will end Cody’s story tragically. Rock told them to be at Smackdown in Dallas next week to give them their answer. Rock started his “If you smell” line, but Reigns reached over and put his hand on Rock’s arm and lowered the microphone.

Rock glared at Reigns, who looked down, then held his hand out while Heyman put a mic in his hand. Reigns told Rock that he needs something from him. Reigns said he would do anything for his family, but he needs one thing. Reigns looked Rock in the eye and said, “Acknowledge me.” The sound cut out multiple times due to whatever the fans were saying

Rock removed his shades and looked at Reigns. “Roman Reigns, my family, I acknowledge you as my Tribal Chief,” said Rock. Rock held up his hand and then Roman shook it and they hugged. Heyman looked stunned in the background.

A “you sold out” chant started. Rock responded: “Let The Rock explain something to you idiots, this is family and we will do anything for family. Now go home and smoke some more crack… if you smell…” Reigns filled in “what The Bloodline is cooking”…

Powell’s POV: Great segment. I really enjoyed Rock’s last promo on Smackdown, but it also felt like a throwback to his late ’90s persona. This was 2024 Rock and he did a great job. Reigns was also really good with his pouty reaction to until The Rock acknowledged him. I like the stipulation for the WrestleMania night one tag team match, but I’m surprised there’s no stakes that affect Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship match. The feed issues were annoying, but they became less frequent as the segment went on. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight while he watches his daughter crush it in a play.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were watching footage of the men’s Elimination Chamber finish on their phone when LA Knight entered the room and asked if they’d seen AJ Styles. They said no. Knight had a chair with him and told them to let Styles know he had something for him, and then exited the room.

Theory and Waller went back to watching the end of the Chamber match and laughed at Randy Orton thinking he was about to win. Orton entered the room and acted like he was laughing with them. He said he would do something hilarious. He said either one of them could go in the ring with him tonight and he would rip their head off. Orton said it would be hilarious. Waller said Theory wanted to fight Orton, who slammed Theory’s back and said he would see him later. Theory was upset with Waller… [C]

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi. The end of Stratton’s entrance was televised while Naomi’s entrance was not televised. Naomi put Stratton down with a facebuster for a two count. Stratton rolled to the floor. [C] Stratton hit Naomi with a standing double stomp and then covered her for a two count.

Naomi came back with a knee strike, but Stratton put her down with a spinebuster for another two count. Graves said there were 15,192 in attendance. Naomi performed a jawjacker and then drove Stratton’s head on the turnbuckle. Stratton caught Naomi with a thumb to the eye and then ran her through the ropes and into the ring post casing. Stratton followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and scored the pin…

Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi in roughly 9:00.

Powell’s POV: Stratton going over was the right call following her breakout performance in the Elimination Chamber match.

A sponsored recap spotlighted Bayley’s issues with Damage CTRL and her more recent interactions with Dakota Kai…

Graves mistakenly said the tag team titles would be on the line before The Kabuki Warriors and Iyo Sky made their entrance. Mike Rome listed the match as being a tag team match and did not mention the titles being on the line… [C]

[Hour Two] Bayley and Dakota Kai made their entrance and chased the Kabuki Warriors out of the ring…

2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (w/Iyo Sky) vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai in a non-title match. Asuka and Sane ran in and attacked Bayley to start the match. The referee rewarded the heels for some reason by calling for the bell to start the match.