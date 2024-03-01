Paul “The Butcher” Vachon dead at age 86

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Paul Vachon died on Thursday at age 86. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Paul was the younger brother of Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon. The duo won the AWA Tag Team Titles, and their sister Vivian Vachon was also a pro wrestler. Paul was the adoptive father of the late Luna Vachon. My condolences to Vachon’s family and friends.