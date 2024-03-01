Paul “The Butcher” Vachon dead at age 86

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Longtime pro wrestler Paul Vachon died on Thursday at age 86. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Paul was the younger brother of Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon. The duo won the AWA Tag Team Titles, and their sister Vivian Vachon was also a pro wrestler. Paul was the adoptive father of the late Luna Vachon. My condolences to Vachon’s family and friends.
Sad news. Paul “The Butcher” Vachon died last night at the age of 86 years old. Former AWA tag team champ, Grand Prix Wrestling promoter and WWE wrestler, he had a great career and became a friend of mine over the years. My sympathies to his wife Dee and his family. pic.twitter.com/r705Ou2Sws
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) March 1, 2024
